All public transport free from 10am

DEPUTY Premier, Jackie Trad has announced all public transport will be free from 10am.

"We have made public transport free from 10am to make it easy for people to get home and to stay off our roads," she said.

"If it's not necessary to travel then we encourage people to stay off the road as we are expecting the weather to intensify."

"Can I also ask that all Queenslanders in low lying areas to take precautions and to get prepared.

"Look at your local council website and where to find sad bags and if you have a mobile phone make sure it is charged.

Deputy Premier Trad said people should listen to their radio to stay informed with all updates.