All of the Origin action and more when you subscribe to QT

FIGHTING to stay in the series, Queensland will look to upset the Blues in front of a home crowd in game two of 2018's State of Origin series tomorrow night.

Our sports journalists will be glued to the sideline to bring you immediate match statistics and commentary, as well as all the news surrounding the big game.

Be there as the experts bring the best Origin coverage to the QT with live updates, player ratings and special features.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 tablet.

Queensland is set to welcome back Maroons veteran Billy Slater, in what is set to be a tough match against the "baby blues".

"His return is certainly a big addition to the team and he'll add a wealth of experience to a relatively new Queensland team," David Lems, QT sport editor said.

"It'll be interesting to see how he goes coming back from a tough hamstring injury that's kept him out of both rep and club football for weeks, but I think he'll come back strong just as he did in game two last year."

NSW comes into this game as heavy favourites as they look to end Queensland's era of dominance at home.

"The selectors south of the border have definitely put together a star-studded pack with a tonne of the comp's form players returning for game two and I think they'll be hard to beat," Lems said.

"I wouldn't exactly write the Queensland team off though, they've certainly been in this position before.

"While NSW are favoured to win, the Queenslanders will be determined to level the series and set up a showdown in Brisbane on July 11."

