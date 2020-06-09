Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Images from the Grafton Black Lives Matter rally at Market Square.
Images from the Grafton Black Lives Matter rally at Market Square. Adam Hourigan
Letters to the Editor

All lives matter, including the young

9th Jun 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OPINION:

YES, black lives matter.

But when it comes to stating the obvious without any aspect of racism, all lives matter - black, white and all other racial blends.

Old lives matter, young lives matter and all ages in between matter, regardless of race or religion.

But when it comes to innocent children, we, too, often hear of horrific cases here in Australia where babies and toddlers have been subjected to slow, painful deaths as the result of injuries, abuse, molestation, even starvation, at the hands of parents or guardians who have often previously come to the attention of child-welfare authorities.

It points to systemic incompetence and failure by the authorities to act.

And this extends all the way to ministerial and government oversight of an obvious problem swept under the carpet.

No mass protests, no riots, no chants, no placards, no media championing the cause of little lives lost.

Sad, really, but nothing will change until attitudes do.

JOHN MIKKELSEN, Noosa

More Stories

Show More
black lives matter child protection letter to the editor opinion
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hotels and motels ready and waiting for visitors

        premium_icon Hotels and motels ready and waiting for visitors

        News A number of accommodation providers in Ipswich have struggled as coronavirus restrictions severely impacted business.

        Couple rescue shirtless, elderly man from middle of road

        premium_icon Couple rescue shirtless, elderly man from middle of road

        Community The elderly man struggled to stand when a passing driver saw him

        Stressed teachers brace for tough term

        premium_icon Stressed teachers brace for tough term

        Education Teachers are bracing for a tougher time than usual

        • 9th Jun 2020 5:23 AM
        Poverty to hit ‘levels not seen’

        premium_icon Poverty to hit ‘levels not seen’

        News Queensland faces wave of poverty worse than other states

        • 9th Jun 2020 5:14 AM