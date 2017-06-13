20°
Business

All in a day's work for Ipswich's turf king

By Darren Hallesy | 13th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
Darrel Bell has worked for 37 years as a groundsman at the Ipswich Turf Club.
Darrel Bell has worked for 37 years as a groundsman at the Ipswich Turf Club. David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ACCORDING to statistics, the average a person stays in a job these days is less than two years.

Don't tell that to Darrel Bell, the man who for almost four decades has put his heart and soul into making the track and gardens at the Ipswich Turf Club shine all year round.

While the social aspects of the Ipswich Cup seem to get all the attention, at the end of the day it is still a day for horse racing, and Darrell with his team work tirelessly to make sure the behind the scenes work is done on time, to order and looking sensational. They are the ones behind the scenes who put in the hard yards.

 

Darrel Bell has worked for 37 years as a groundsman at the Ipswich Turf Club.
Darrel Bell has worked for 37 years as a groundsman at the Ipswich Turf Club. David Nielsen

Over the years he's seen the track survive floods, drought and countless thunderstorms. It's all in a day's work for Darrell who has lived his entire life in Ipswich and spent the last 37 working on the track and gardens at the Ipswich Turf Club.

"I left school in grade 11, I was at Ipswich State High School and I just wanted to work," Darrell said. "My first job was in a furniture factory, the on in Thorn Street. I only had one other job before I started working at the Ipswich Turf Club, back in 1980."

Darrell says that even though he's been there so long, every day still seems different.

"I wake up and I get excited about going to work, every day is different. There's so much to do and of course it all depends on the racing schedule. Last week you can be racing on a Friday, the next could be on a Wednesday. So every day is similar but different.

"My job involves everything, the training tracks, the gardens, the rails, cleaning the buildings and maintenance. For events like the Ipswich Cup the preparations are a bit different. The grounds and the track have to be absolutely immaculate. There's the amount of marquees and cold rooms that all have to be brought on the ground, toilets too, there's lots of work to be done.

"On the day itself I'm usually on the barriers. It's a lot more work for me but everything has to be perfect," Darrell said. "It's vital to the Turf Club, as your weekly events don't get big numbers, so you need the big events to work, for you."

 

Darrel Bell has worked for 37 years as a groundsman at the Ipswich Turf Club. Pictured with Ipswich Turf Club operations manager Steve Harling.
Darrel Bell has worked for 37 years as a groundsman at the Ipswich Turf Club. Pictured with Ipswich Turf Club operations manager Steve Harling. David Nielsen

When you're dealing with a racetrack that is over 1km long, it takes lots of work to keep it in perfect condition.

"My job is to keep the track in shape. That's mowing, spraying, fertilising, all different types of machinery go on it, including putting holes in the track to break it up. It lets air and water deep into the roots of the track, so every two or three months we do that.

"When the condition of the track is described as 'good' it would be slightly moist, with very little rainwater on it. A 'soft' track is rain affected, with only a small amount, whereas a 'heavy' track would mean water on the track, and its very heavy under foot.

"Normally horses prefer a good track, or a soft track ," Darrell explained. "If there's lots of water out there it shouldn't affect the safety of the track. We keep the grass about four inches high, which creates cushioning and a good cover. The horses don't penetrate the track too much when you have that kind of cushioning."

Darrell knows what a big Ipswich Cup means to the club and the community, and over the years has seen it get bigger and bigger.

"I adore the Ipswich Cup, so many people come and the atmosphere is just amazing," he said. "It really has a reputation around the country now, people talk about it for months afterwards, plus attendance-wise its unbelievable. Over the last 30 years I've seen it grow in reputation, and size...so many people come to the cup, and the club has come up with so many good ideas."

 

Darrel Bell has worked for 37 years as a groundsman at the Ipswich Turf Club. An old QT file photo.
Darrel Bell has worked for 37 years as a groundsman at the Ipswich Turf Club. An old QT file photo. File Photo

Darrell has seen it all over his almost four decades, and nothing worse than the 2011 floods which saw the entire track go under, and meant a week-long clean-up.

"When the track went under in the floods, it was a massive job to get all the debris off the track, it took lots of work. There was a wrecker's yard down the road and we ended up with hundreds and hundreds of tyres that had floated over to the track area, it took us a whole week to clean up the place. It took about a month for the track to come back to where it was. If you can't race horses the club loses money and other tracks have to pick up the slack."

A resident of Yamanto, Darrell still loves his job, and is proud to be a part of something that is so important to the Ipswich community.

"Years ago Ipswich had a really bad reputation and it has progressed enormously. The Mayor is on the committee here and he's been a revelation for the city," he said. "He's helped put us on the map and the Ipswich Cup is representative of how progressive the city has become."

If you're heading to cup, say g'day to Darrell if you see him. Chances are he'll be around somewhere.

"I like being outdoors, and the people I work with," he said. "I hope to retire one day, and I won't be doing much gardening! I'm hoping my wife and I can take a caravan around Australia."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  horse racing ipswich cup ipswich turf club

Paul Pisasale's cash dash was a mistake, says barrister

Paul Pisasale's cash dash was a mistake, says barrister

THE barrister who asked Paul Pisasale to ferry $50,000 cash interstate on an urgent mission has conceded the rush job was not necessary.

Man's thumb slashed with machete in violent home invasion

Robbery ends with three people in jail, thumb almost cut off

RAIN COMING: How much of a drenching Ipswich will get

Generic rain photo from Pixabay.com Photo Contributed

RAIN is already falling this morning in parts of Ipswich.

Deadline to comment on inland rail project extended

Australian Rail Track Corporation ARTC Inland Rail Information Session: Gowrie to Helidon draft Terms of Reference at Toowoomba Library, Monday, May 22, 2017.

Helidon to Calvert line to cost $1 billion, carry trains 1800m long

Local Partners

Photo electric alarms will save your life

It will detect the smoke before you can smell the flames

Logan fire support network offers help to community

Rural Fire crews at a training exercise at a house burn near Stanwell. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin ROK100711afire1

The people at your side when you lose everything due to a blaze

Thomas and Friends set to warm up winter school holidays

Day out with Thomas runs from 24 June to 9 July.

The world-famous blue locomotive on show from 24 June to 9 July.

Death mystery haunts Wacol asylum

DEATH PROBE: Nick Curry is looking forward to the Rotary Club of Brisbane murder mystery night.

Everybody in the room is a suspect

UPDATE: Winternats cancelled due to wet weather

Selena Tony and Lasharna Oswin.

THE final day of the Winternats may be washed out

Carrie Bickmore lashed over her brain cancer appeal

THE Project star Carrie Bickmore has been lashed online for launching her beanie cancer appeal on the same day as a near identical fundraiser.

Irwins take their Family Feud to US TV screens

The Irwin family on ABC's Celebrity Family Feud in the US. Picture: ABC

The trio were joined by their cousin Daniel Marineau and his wife

Aussies Cate Blanchett, Tim Minchin miss out at Tonys

Tim Minchin posted this photo of with Mark Hamill and Danny Rubin at the Tony Awards on his Instagram account.

Bette Middler steals the show by winning her first Tony Award

Host Spacey hints at gay rumours at Tonys

Kevin Spacey has led tributes to his 'House of Cards' co-star Elizabeth Norment, who recently passed away at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York.

"I'm coming out ... no, wait, no ..."

Bachelor in Paradise production halted over ‘misconduct’

DeMario Jackson.

A US Bachelor spinoff has been shut down

Black Panther trailer is here to get your blood pumping

Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther.

MARVEL Studios has debuted the first trailer for Black Panther

Katy Perry ranks sex with Orlanda Bloom, John Mayer

John Mayer probably isn't going to love this.

“I would have sex with all of them when I get out of this place!”

Under Contract!

9 Waight Street, Rosewood 4340

House 4 2 5 Under Contract!

Here is one with nothing to do but just move in. Less than 10 years young, this home was well thought out, expertly constructed & has been meticulously maintained.

&#39;BEST&#39; POSITION IN THE ESTATE!

4 Cooper Court, Boonah 4310

House 5 2 2 $575,000

Sitting high within Boonah Ridge Estate at Hoya and located on a quiet cul-de-sac is this beautiful 5 bedroom residence on 1 and 1/4 acres. Just 5 years old this...

Owners Instructions are clear â We Need this Sold

12/59 Kitchener Street, Toowoomba 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

Perfectly located just minutes to Toowoomba's CBD and Queens park cafe precinct, this lowset brick unit will appeal to a wide range of buyers including Investors...

DOWNSIZE REQUIRED

6 Pemberton Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $299,000

Being offered to the market for the first time since construction in the 1950's is this lovely home in the tightly held precinct of Pemberton Street, Booval. With...

&quot;FABULOUS FAMILY HOME OFFERING GRACE AND SPACE&quot;

8 Railway Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 4 3 1 $499,000

This perfectly renovated highset home will have you in awe as you enter on the ground level. Defined areas with superior contempory finishes, modern interiors and...

Charming Colonial

182 Cascade Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $259,000

With the market moving and homes are selling quickly this charming colonial home is ready for a renovation whether it be now or down the track. Live in the...

SHADY BLOCK IN A QUIET ESTATE - 4,020 SQM

3 Wollemi Close, Regency Downs 4341

Residential Land This great block of land is ideally situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, ... $139,000

This great block of land is ideally situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, with shady trees and surrounded by quality homes. The established estate is fully serviced with...

GOING TO AUCTION .. MUST SELL!!

5 Richdale Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 4 AUCTION 16/06/17 ...

In Room Auction - 16th June 2017 - 12pm @ Heisenberg Haus Ipswich This highly sought after area is tightly held and properties rarely become available, so we are...

DISREGARD PREVIOUS PRICING- OWNERS NEED IT SOLD!

196 Eder Brothers Road, Mount Walker 4340

House 4 2 6 Auction 16/6/17 @...

DON'T MISS YOUR CHANCE! This gorgeous lifestyle property is going under the hammer and must be sold but the owners will consider reasonable offers...

OWNERS COMMITTED ELSEWHERE - BRING ALL OFFERS

10 Thallon Road, Hatton Vale 4341

House 5 2 4 $335,000

Truly unique, this one of a kind home offers an opportunity for those looking for a large family home, and although there is work to do, with a bit of elbow grease...

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!