'All I could see was the gun': dad's fear for son

Robbed at gunpoint: Police are investigating after a Toowoomba father and son were held at gunpoint and had their car stolen from a Helidon service station.

A TOOWOOMBA father and son are thankful to be alive after they were held at gunpoint and had their car stolen from a petrol station in Helidon yesterday.

Shane Gundry and his 12-year-old son Treye were returning from a cancelled go-kart race when they were carjacked at Pacific Fuels service station on the Warrego Hwy.

It would have been a peaceful weekend but Mr Gundry spotted the cheap fuel at the station so he made a point of turning around.

"I saw these two (men) beside a little blue car and didn't pay any attention, then I pulled $50 out of my wallet to give to my son. I jumped out and one of them came over with a chisel," he said.

Shane Gundry and his 12-year-old son Treye

The Toowoomba Speedway volunteer was threatened and told to hand over his keys. When he did, he raced to the other side of the car to grab his son. That's when a second man pulled a gun on him.

"All I could think of was Treye," Mr Gundry said.

"I was worried about him, not anything else. All I could see was the gun."

Wilsonton State High School Year 7 student Treye Gundry's quick thinking helped him recover his father's phone.

Treye Gundry 12-year-old.

"When dad gave him the keys, the man ran into the driver's side when I was still in the car. He said 'hop out, hop out' and took the money out of my mouth," he said.

"Then I hopped out, got my bag from the back and then I sneakily took dad's phone and hid it under my shirt.

"All that was going through my head was 'don't get killed'."

The pair was stranded at the petrol station. Police were called and they were eventually taken back to Toowoomba.

They spent the afternoon in the cold, wet rain waiting for a locksmith to let them into their home.

Shane Gundry and his 12-year-old son Treye

Mr Gundry was driving a blue Ford Falcon with Toowoomba Speedway stickers. The number plate is 813TYX.

Not only has he lost his car but other possessions like his wallet, money, licence, tools and keys.

"We were just going home and then I saw the fuel, spun around and hell broke lose," he said.

Last night police charged a man over the incident in Scarborough, after successfully deploying a tyre deflation device which burst both front tyres and stopped the stolen car.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle fled on foot but was taken into custody soon after.

A 20-year-old Caboolture man has been charged with one count each of armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and stealing, in relation to the Helidon incident.

He is due to appear in the Redcliffe Magistrates Court today.

Investigations are ongoing.