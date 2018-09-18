All hands on pumps as pool season approaches

AT THE READY: DJ's Electric Motor and Pump Centre owners Janet and Darryl Trapp.

AT THE READY: DJ's Electric Motor and Pump Centre owners Janet and Darryl Trapp. Rob Williams

NOW the weather is warming up, our attention will turn to the swimming pool.

According to DJ's Electric Motor and Pump Centre co-owner Darryl Trapp, this is the time of year when people discover their pools need repairs or new equipment.

"People see the pool-filtering equipment, pump or chlorinator is not working like it should, or that it has stopped. That is when we get a call,” Mr Trapp said.

"We are getting a lot of enquiries for fire-fighting pumps, irrigation equipment and bore pumps.

"People are looking to bores to help the drought conditions around the area. We can help with domestic and agricultural irrigation.”

Mr Trapp expects the warmer weather will entice people back into the pool and bring a high demand for service calls and repairs.

"I always get customers to bring in the equipment,” he said.

"It is worth checking the capacity to repair the unit. If not, we can certainly look after a replacement unit.”

DJ's Electric Motor and Pump Centre provides a range of services and goods, including household, industrial and agricultural pumps, electric motors, generators, pool and spa equipment, pipes and fittings, water filtration and spray equipment and chemicals. It also provides onsite or workshop servicing.

"We are a service agent for a number of top pump brands,” he said.

"We usually have some deal going with one of the brands. We can advise on the right type of pump for the application,

"When people are looking for herbicides, we have an organic product for fruit fly and a range of standard chemical based products.”

Mr Trapp is aware of recent media coverage on glyphosate but said we need to be sensible when using such chemicals.

"We have had a case that went to court. Research suggests that it is not a problem. I always advise that you should be sensible and cautious,” he said.

"You don't breathe chemicals in nor touch them without correct protection.

"Use a facemask and use protective clothing and gloves. If you are sensible, you will reduce direct exposure to any chemical.”

DJ's Electric Motor and Pump Centre is located at the corner of Briggs Rd and Parrott St, Ipswich.

"We have been in business for 42 years and it is going well,” Mr Trapp said.

"We offer onsite servicing and repairs. We pride ourselves on giving professional advice.

"Check the equipment or get us to do a service so that pumps and other equipment are kept in good working order.”

Please call 3282 4599 DJ's Electric Motor and Pump Centre for information.