All for one, one for all

DUCK FOR COVER: A Wynnum Manly fielder takes evasive action as Ipswich Logan Hornets Bulls Masters First Grade Team of the Year member Harry Wood unleashes a sweep shot. The proposed merger of the IWMCA and Hornets is expected to be voted on in June. Picture: Rob Williams

CRICKET: The proposed merger of the Ipswich West Moreton Cricket Association and the Ipswich Logan Hornets is ahead of schedule.

After an information session two weeks ago, stakeholders were emailed regarding the progress of the amalgamation and given the opportunity to submit any questions they may have.

The working group tasked with determining details of the merger comprising representatives from each organisation and stakeholder engagement and community and sport development consultancy firm CPR Group met on Thursday via teleconference to document those queries and consider the appropriate responses.

On Monday night the working group will provide those answers to the clubs in a webinar.

During the hook-up, there will also be a chance for clubs to raise any additional concerns that might arise.

IWMCA president Mike Stoodley said defining terms of the merger was going smoothly and everyone seemed pleased with the plan presented by the working group with the assistance of CPR Group director Steve Connelly.

"From what I understand and I have communicated with most of the club presidents, they're all happy with where we are at," he said.

"The general consensus is that 'this is the sort of thing we've had in mind, let's get it done.'

"It has been overwhelmingly positive."

Stoodley said the majority of queries lodged by the clubs related to the financial structure of the new entity and how funds would be distributed.

He said the responsibility to develop the game at a community level and improve facilities would remain, and the association would need to ensure it could execute this function.

Procedural matters were another issue of interest to the invested parties.

Under the merged entity, the Hornets and clubs will not simply receive one vote each when making any decisions.

Instead, both the Hornets and the clubs will have 50 per cent of the vote.

Stoodley said this was intended to ensure both the clubs and Hornets were in agreement before any action could be taken.

"The Hornets and the clubs both need to be satisfied they can't be outvoted on any issue," he said.

"Both organisations will need to think it is a good thing for it to proceed."

Stoodley said the Hornets were currently their own entity and it was never the plan for them to enter the new arrangement with the same status and rights as an individual club.

"It was not intended to work that way," he said.

"The Hornets and the IWMCA will be equal partners in Ipswich Cricket.

"And through this process, it really has been everyone wanting to do things for the betterment of Ipswich Cricket as a whole.

"There has been no parochialism.

"It has all been about this is good for our club and this is good for cricket in Ipswich."

Once the consultation process is completed and terms of the merger finalised, a special general meeting will be called and 14 days later the clubs and the Hornets will vote.

Stoodley said the meeting of both organisations to approve the amalgamation was expected to take place in the first week of June.