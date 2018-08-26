All fired up for Incinerator Theatre show

SETTING THE STAGE: One - it's all about me is the latest performance about to take play at the Jean Pratt building of the Incinerator Theatre.

FOR the past 20 years, Ipswich Little Theatre and its small, dedicated band of volunteers have provided access to the creative arts for people with a disability.

Based in the Jean Pratt building of the Incinerator Theatre, the S-Troupe ("S" standing for special) has offered Ipswich audiences a couple of performances each year since.

In the early 90s, a youthful thespian, Janice Paterson, completed a drama course with Claremont Special School.

She got so much enjoyment from the course, she approached the management committee of ILT to seek approval to set up a theatre group for disabled people within the theatre.

Today, history speaks for itself as S-Troupe celebrates 26 years of continuous productions.

A member of ILT for 46 years. Ms Paterson said she "wanted to show all people are worthwhile in the community. Being on stage gives them a sense of achievement."

Ms Paterson directed, wrote scripts and managed S-Troupe for 10 years before handing it over to others.

Di Johnston, a member of ILT for more than 30 years, and also a life member of the theatre, now directs S-Troupe. She has been involved with this group since 1992.

Ms Johnston is about to get another performance on stage, with her writing the scripts, directing and managing S-Troupe. This is a task she revels in as it provides lots of personal enjoyment but also lots of hard work.

"Thirty-three actors each will perform an individual piece as well as there being projected images of interviews of each one." It's all about letting these actors be creative in their own right," Ms Johnston said.

But S-Troupe is not like traditional theatre. Other volunteers are also on stage helping them in some way to achieve their creativity. And from what I have witnessed previously at one of their performances, not only do the actors' faces light up when they perform and appear to have a great time, the audience also have a very enjoyable experience as well.

According to Ms Johnston, S-Troupe visit nursing homes throughout the year, holding performances for residents of these homes. Something everyone gets enjoyment from, not just the S-Troupe performers but the nursing home residents, too.

Major productions cater for group fund raising and public nights and the premises is licensed. ILT is a very dynamic community theatre organisation.

One - it's all about me sounds like a wonderful show. All performances are in the Jean Pratt building (Incinerator Theatre, Griffiths Rd, Ipswich).

Showtimes are: Friday, September 7, 7 pm; Saturday, September 8, 2pm & 4 pm; Friday, September 14, 7 pm; Saturday, September 15, 2pm & 4pm. The show runs for approximately 1¼ hours.

Bookings are open at the visitors information centre at Queens Park 3281 0555 or online at www.ilt.org.au or contact Di as below. Cost is $10 adults and $7 concession.

For enquiries, contact director Di Johnston on 0447 191954 or Email: jimndi1954@gmail.com