All eyes on Sheila at Div 1 election forum

OUT of the eight candidates who put their hand up for Division 1, only one has been a councillor before.

Former councillor Sheila Ireland has decided to make a political comeback and residents at Monday night’s QT election forum were keen to hear what she had to say.

Ms Ireland was dismissed with the rest of Ipswich City Council in August 2018.

She took the opportunity to remind the crowd that the majority of her fellow former councillors have not been charged.

“The 10 councillors have no charges against them. It’s hard to say they are corrupt,” she said.

QT editor Shannon Newley asked Ms Ireland what she would have done differently knowing what she knows now and how she will do things differently if she is elected again.

Ms Ireland struggled to provide much of an answer beyond the basics.

“I don’t think it’s any good looking back and saying what I would do differently, because I can’t change it,” Ms Ireland said.

“I think that the policies that we’re going to examine are a good starting point to have a look at things. I don’t know, that’s it.”

Ms Ireland was able to provide some insight into how the previous council would interact with other CEO’s, managers and other staff members.

“The CEO was too busy to take every inquiry,” Ms Ireland said.

She said inquiries were often passed down to the chief operating officers of departments, who were also busy.

“I agree that it’s not our place to go below the levels that are suggested, but you need to go to somebody who understands the work that’s being done,” she said.

Ms Ireland maintained councillors should stick to the basics.

“I think roads, rates and rubbish will always be front and foremost for what we do.”