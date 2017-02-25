COMMENT: All eyes on Hanson for state poll

PAULINE Hanson just has to exist for One Nation to perform strongly in the Ipswich and Lockyer region at the next state election.

The Queensland Redistribution Commission has released its draft boundaries for the next state election and One Nation will be pleased with the results locally, particularly in the seat of Lockyer.

The boundaries may be tweaked later based on feedback received of course, but Ms Hanson should perform strongly in what has been a heartland area for One Nation.

The QT discovered very quickly at the exit polls we conducted at Ripley and Bundamba booths at the last Federal election that voters had little or no knowledge of the One Nation candidate running in the seat of Blair.

But Ms Hanson is set to come under fire from a concerted union and ALP campaign which will paint her as an enemy of workers and pensioners.

The thrust of that campaign will be 'look at how she votes (in the Senate), not what she says' and will target Ms Hanson as a lackey for the LNP.

How she and her party responds will be worth the wait.