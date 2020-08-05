ALL CLEAR: When restaurant will reopen after COVID closure

Peak Thai owners Charine and Ronaldo Socan. They are set to reopen their popular restaurant on August 11. Picture: Peter Cronin

AFTER fears a COVID-19 closure could spell the end of a popular Thai restaurant, its owners are rejoicing after all of is staff were given the all clear.

Peak Thai owners Charine and Ronaldo Socan had to close down the business for deep cleaning after a positive COVID-19 ate at the restaurant on July 26.

They decided not to reopen as they would have been left with a skeleton staff and wanted to reduce the spread of the virus in the community as much as possible.

Even staff not working on the day the positive case ate at the Springfield eatery were told to get tested and self isolate for two weeks.

During a particularly difficult year for the hospitality industry, the Socans feared it could force them to close up for good.

Test results have now come back and all employees were cleared.

Mr Socan said that isolation period will end on Sunday and the team was looking ahead for a special reopening next Tuesday.

He said the relief upon hearing the news that all of his staff, and their family members, had tested negative was “overwhelming.”

“We were devastated (after the closure),” he said.

“We didn’t know where to go.”

The eatery located in the Orion shopping centre in Springfield opened four years ago.

Mr Socan said the support he and his wife had received from not just regular customers but people nationwide, had meant the world in a trying time.

“The amount of support we’re getting on social media alone is amazing,” he said.

“We’re lost for words basically.

“We’re hoping people will support us (when they reopen) and I believe they will.

“They’re quite happy we chose to do the right thing and people have seen that and shown appreciation.

“My wife and I would like to thank everybody for all the support. To see that, it brings tears to our eyes. We’d like to thank everybody from the bottom of our hearts.”

