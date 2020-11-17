All 99 people due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today
Disclaimer
Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information. The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the
Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Anderson, Kerry Leigh 1 9:00AM
Balke, Andrew James 1 9:00AM
Bell, Tarelle 1 9:00AM
Boughen, Annette Jayne 1 9:00AM
Brown, Sharmyne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Bryer, Timothy Luke, Mr 5 9:00AM
Campbell, Chloe Josephine, Miss 1 9:00AM
Carius, Jason Kevin 1 9:00AM
Carr, Deni Jai, Miss 1 9:00AM
Carr, Raquel Allison 1 9:00AM
Chisolm, Taylor Lee 1 9:00AM
Churchward, Cameron 1 9:00AM
Cullen, Brad 5 9:00AM
Cullen, Robert Ryan 1 9:00AM
Dahya, Davina 5 9:00AM
Department Of Transport And Main Roads 5 9:00AM
Dingle, Darren Abe, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dobson, Georgia Billie 1 9:00AM
Donovan, Damian Michael 1 9:00AM
Elson, Jaidyn Alan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Erbacher, Kiara Mya Krystal-Lee 1 9:00AM
Foley, Raelea 5 9:00AM
Freeman, Terresa Katherine, Miss 5 9:00AM
Gardiner, Scott Bradley 1 9:00AM
Gaunt, Declan Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM
George, Amelia 1 9:00AM
Goff, Ashleigh Jayde 1 9:00AM
Green, Joshua Kane 1 9:00AM
Hack, Aaron John 1 9:00AM
Hallett, Levi Vaughan 1 9:00AM
Hepple, Krystle 1 9:00AM
Hickling, Felisha 1 9:00AM
Hickson, Colin James 1 9:00AM
Hurst, Kayla Narelle 1 9:00AM
Iyer, Anand Viswanath 5 9:00AM
Jack, Jessie 1 9:00AM
Johnson, Trevor Alan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Jostone, Breanna Nicole, Miss 1 9:00AM
Jurczyszyn, Jessica Rachel 1 9:00AM
King, Samantha Lea 1 9:00AM
Knight, Nathan Geoffrey 1 9:00AM
Leautu, Pua 1 9:00AM
Lee, Kevin John 5 9:00AM
Lee, Kevin Jon 5 9:00AM
Link, Chelsea Celine Jewel 1 8:30AM
Lokolong, Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mccallion, Brian Paul, Mr 5 9:00AM
Mccann, Lee Patrick, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mccann, Michelle Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM
Mckellar, Jack 4 9:00AM
Mckenzie, Joel Adam 1 9:00AM
Mell, Hayden John 4 9:00AM
Mitchell, Alicia Maria, Miss 1 8:30AM
Mitchell, Travis Barton 1 9:00AM
Moffatt-Cleary, Darrylene, Ms 1 9:00AM
Mohseni, Mohammad Issa, Mr 1 9:00AM
Molloy, Stephanie Shanelle, Miss 1 9:00AM
Molossa, Jean Marie 1 9:00AM
Morgan, Thomas Douglas Joseph, Mr 5 9:00AM
Moxham, Glen Peter 1 8:30AM
Neville, Rebecca Adel, Miss 1 9:00AM
Oxenbridge, Eathan 1 9:00AM
Pakaa, Paul Anyang Guut 5 10:30AM
Pascoe, Aidan Eden 1 9:00AM
Pathe, Tristan Michael Joseph, Mr 1 8:30AM
Paton, Daniel Michael 1 8:30AM
Peell, Lauren Irene 5 9:00AM
Philippi, Kimberly Jayne 5 10:30AM
Powell, Rebecca Leigh 1 9:00AM
Rewiri, William Pomana 1 8:30AM
Roskam, Nicholas John 1 9:00AM
Rouse, Michael 5 9:00AM
Rowlands, Shane, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sandy, Brandon Maurice, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sharp, Christopher John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Smith, Ross Alan 5 9:00AM
Sweeney, Daniel John 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Conan Sol, Mr 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Jake Andrew 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Tina Ellen, Miss 1 9:00AM
Vaughan, Dylan James 1 9:00AM
Whiting, Jared Dylan-James 5 9:00AM
Williams, Douglas Bob Jean 4 9:00AM
Williams, Travis Dean, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wrathmall, Robert James, Mr 1 9:00AM