All 99 people due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today

Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information. The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the

Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Anderson, Kerry Leigh 1 9:00AM

Balke, Andrew James 1 9:00AM

Bell, Tarelle 1 9:00AM

Boughen, Annette Jayne 1 9:00AM

Brown, Sharmyne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Bryer, Timothy Luke, Mr 5 9:00AM

Campbell, Chloe Josephine, Miss 1 9:00AM

Carius, Jason Kevin 1 9:00AM

Carr, Deni Jai, Miss 1 9:00AM

Carr, Raquel Allison 1 9:00AM

Chisolm, Taylor Lee 1 9:00AM

Churchward, Cameron 1 9:00AM

Cullen, Brad 5 9:00AM

Cullen, Robert Ryan 1 9:00AM

Dahya, Davina 5 9:00AM

Department Of Transport And Main Roads 5 9:00AM

Dingle, Darren Abe, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dobson, Georgia Billie 1 9:00AM

Donovan, Damian Michael 1 9:00AM

Elson, Jaidyn Alan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Erbacher, Kiara Mya Krystal-Lee 1 9:00AM

Foley, Raelea 5 9:00AM

Freeman, Terresa Katherine, Miss 5 9:00AM

Gardiner, Scott Bradley 1 9:00AM

Gaunt, Declan Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

George, Amelia 1 9:00AM

Goff, Ashleigh Jayde 1 9:00AM

Green, Joshua Kane 1 9:00AM

Hack, Aaron John 1 9:00AM

Hallett, Levi Vaughan 1 9:00AM

Hepple, Krystle 1 9:00AM

Hickling, Felisha 1 9:00AM

Hickson, Colin James 1 9:00AM

Hurst, Kayla Narelle 1 9:00AM

Iyer, Anand Viswanath 5 9:00AM

Jack, Jessie 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Trevor Alan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Jostone, Breanna Nicole, Miss 1 9:00AM

Jurczyszyn, Jessica Rachel 1 9:00AM

King, Samantha Lea 1 9:00AM

Knight, Nathan Geoffrey 1 9:00AM

Leautu, Pua 1 9:00AM

Lee, Kevin John 5 9:00AM

Lee, Kevin Jon 5 9:00AM

Link, Chelsea Celine Jewel 1 8:30AM

Lokolong, Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mccallion, Brian Paul, Mr 5 9:00AM

Mccann, Lee Patrick, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mccann, Michelle Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mckellar, Jack 4 9:00AM

Mckenzie, Joel Adam 1 9:00AM

Mell, Hayden John 4 9:00AM

Mitchell, Alicia Maria, Miss 1 8:30AM

Mitchell, Travis Barton 1 9:00AM

Moffatt-Cleary, Darrylene, Ms 1 9:00AM

Mohseni, Mohammad Issa, Mr 1 9:00AM

Molloy, Stephanie Shanelle, Miss 1 9:00AM

Molossa, Jean Marie 1 9:00AM

Morgan, Thomas Douglas Joseph, Mr 5 9:00AM

Moxham, Glen Peter 1 8:30AM

Neville, Rebecca Adel, Miss 1 9:00AM

Oxenbridge, Eathan 1 9:00AM

Pakaa, Paul Anyang Guut 5 10:30AM

Pascoe, Aidan Eden 1 9:00AM

Pathe, Tristan Michael Joseph, Mr 1 8:30AM

Paton, Daniel Michael 1 8:30AM

Peell, Lauren Irene 5 9:00AM

Philippi, Kimberly Jayne 5 10:30AM

Powell, Rebecca Leigh 1 9:00AM

Rewiri, William Pomana 1 8:30AM

Roskam, Nicholas John 1 9:00AM

Rouse, Michael 5 9:00AM

Rowlands, Shane, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sandy, Brandon Maurice, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sharp, Christopher John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Smith, Ross Alan 5 9:00AM

Sweeney, Daniel John 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Conan Sol, Mr 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Jake Andrew 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Tina Ellen, Miss 1 9:00AM

Vaughan, Dylan James 1 9:00AM

Whiting, Jared Dylan-James 5 9:00AM

Williams, Douglas Bob Jean 4 9:00AM

Williams, Travis Dean, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wrathmall, Robert James, Mr 1 9:00AM