All 242 people set to appear in Ipswich court today

Disclaimer

Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information. The onus remains on any person

using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or

material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the

Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Akbulut, Kadir 1 9:00AM

Amber, Margaret, Miss 1 9:00AM

Amou, Ayii Mabior Arok 6 10:00AM

Anderson, Cecil James 1 9:00AM

Andrew, Pauro Flesher Anderson 1 9:00AM

Andrews, Edward John 1 9:00AM

Antonatos, Karissa Dimitra, Miss 1 9:00AM

Apech, Nyakelei Mathiang 6 10:00AM

Archer, Claire Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM

Arnold, Craig John 1 9:00AM

Arnold, Shontanai Lillian Jean 6 10:00AM

Arnold, Shontanai Lillian Jean 6 9:00AM

Atasani, Phillip Richmond, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ball, Brett Gordon, Mr 1 9:00AM

Barker, Shane Michael 1 9:00AM

Beaton, Michael Leonard 1 8:30AM

Bell, Caleb Isaac, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bell, Malcolm Scott 1 9:00AM

Bishop, Cindy Jane 1 9:00AM

Bishop, Cindy Jane, Miss 1 9:00AM

Blacklock, Cory Matthew, Mr 7 9:00AM

Blank, Robin Vena 1 8:30AM

Blank, Robin Vena 1 9:00AM

Blucher, Cameron Leonard 1 9:00AM

Bond, Percy 1 9:00AM

Bornen, Natalea Hazel Hope 1 9:00AM

Boyd, Ashley Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Brett, David-Michael Benjamin 1 9:00AM

Broadfoot, William Thomas, Mr 6 10:00AM

Broome, Shaquille 1 9:00AM

Brown, Jacqueline Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Brown, Madison Rose 1 8:30AM

Brown, Michael John, Mr 1 8:30AM

Buckel, Luke William, Mr 6 10:00AM

Bullock, Bradly John 1 9:00AM

Burt, Roisin Catherine, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Burton, Kenneth Ian, Mr 1 9:00AM

Busby, Joshua Mark 6 10:00AM

Butt, Shane Raymond, Mr 6 10:00AM

Caldwell-Edwards, Scarlett Rose 1 9:00AM

Carr, Darren 6 10:00AM

Carter, Steven James 6 10:00AM

Carter, Tania Margaret 1 9:00AM

Castle, Britney Mary 6 10:00AM

Charter, Jacob Matthew 1 9:00AM

Chivers, Kyle Mark, Mr 6 10:00AM

Christensen, Jo-Anne Leesa 6 10:00AM

Christofferson, Glenn Norman 6 10:00AM

Clayton, Lee Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cleary, Graham Shawn 6 10:00AM

Cleaver, David Thomas 1 9:00AM

Cooper, Timothy Raymond Scott, Mr 1 9:00AM

Craft, Kirra May 1 9:00AM

Cree, Zak Luke 1 9:00AM

Cronin, Robert J 1 9:00AM

Cufi, Sebastian, Mr 6 10:00AM

Cullen, Tolly Dennis 1 9:00AM

Davidson, Aaron Barry 1 9:00AM

Davidson, Aidan Terrence 1 9:00AM

Davis, Tristan Andrew 1 9:00AM

Davis, Troy Edward 1 9:00AM

Deisel, Eric Leslie, Mr 1 8:30AM

Dench, Christopher Arthur Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dench, Christopher Arthur Lee, Mr 1 8:30AM

Duncan, Robert George 6 10:00AM

Edwards, Adam James 1 9:00AM

Edwards, Shannon John 6 10:00AM

Ellis, Nigel Richard 1 9:00AM

Enoch, Kevin Shane 6 10:00AM

Epiha, Sophie Tia 1 9:00AM

Essery, Ashleigh Nicole, Miss 1 9:00AM

Everingham, Justin Bradley, Mr 1 9:00AM

Faletuai, Lafi Tafi 6 10:00AM

Fay, Nicholas Aron 1 9:00AM

Foxwell, Bryce Douglas, Mr 6 10:00AM

Francis, Rebecca Karen, Miss 1 9:00AM

Franklin, Brenyn Tyla, Mr 6 10:00AM

French, Blake William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Friend, Scott Harley 1 9:00AM

Gannon, Daniel Laurence, Mr 6 10:00AM

Gesler, Jade Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM

Giallourakis, Maria Debra 1 9:00AM

Gillan, Joshua Micheal 1 8:30AM

Glouftsis, Erik, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gordon, Travis John, Mr 6 10:00AM

Guest, Kevin Barry, Mr 6 10:00AM

Hammond, Michael John 1 9:00AM

Harris, Marcus Jesse 1 8:30AM

Healey, Tamika Majenta 1 9:00AM

Heathcote, Mitchell John 1 9:00AM

Hedges, Darrell John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hedley, Gabrielle Kate 1 9:00AM

Hegge, Glenn James 6 10:00AM

Hess, Brendan Richard 1 9:00AM

Hethorn, Dylan Michael 1 9:00AM

Higgins, Tanya E-Laine 1 9:00AM

Hill, Mickayla Patricia 1 9:00AM

Hillard, Lachlan Jack 1 9:00AM

Hillier, Fallon Rebecca, Miss 6 10:00AM

Hillier, Fallon Rebecca, Miss 6 8:30AM

Hocking, Kane Simon, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hodges, Kodie, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hodges, Trae Vincent 1 9:00AM

Hodgetts, Brian William 6 10:00AM

Hoggren, Petter Ivar Jon 1 8:30AM

Holwell, Sarah Marie Kellyanne 1 9:00AM

Hornett, Nicole Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM

Horton, Mark Brendan 1 9:00AM

Hughes, Natalie Jane, Ms 1 9:00AM

Hunter, Jye Donald, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ingram, Chris Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Jeffrey, Chris James 6 10:00AM

Jutilamtong, Vorapoj, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kimmel, Matthew John 1 9:00AM

King, Wayne Eruiti 1 9:00AM

Kristensen, Chantelle Rebecca 1 9:00AM

Kroll, Barry Norman 6 10:00AM

Langley, Ninatasha Anne 1 9:00AM

Lewis, Christopher Grant 1 9:00AM

Lewis, Christopher Grant 1 8:30AM

Litfin, Phillip Forest 1 9:00AM

Love, Jacob Gregory, Mr 1 9:00AM

Loy, David Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lumley, Joshua Willem 1 8:30AM

Macbeth, Kyte Raymond Douglas 1 9:00AM

Majok, Majok Riel 1 9:00AM

Makuol, Juma Makuol Deng 1 8:30AM

Manz, Traie J William 1 8:30AM

Maraki, Manihera Tamati Salesi 1 9:00AM

Margerison, Alyce Leanne, Miss 6 10:00AM

Marsh, David Thomas, Mr 6 10:00AM

Martin, Aaron James Dean 1 9:00AM

Massey, Craig Allan 1 9:00AM

Matuszczak, Adam 1 9:00AM

Mccaffrey, Liam Sean 6 10:00AM

Mccolm, Casey James 6 9:00AM

Mccolm, Casey James 6 10:00AM

Mcdonald, Lalita Anne May 1 9:00AM

Mcgann, Rhiannon Jane 6 10:00AM

Mcintosh, Rossey Samuel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mckenzie, Mathew Patrik 1 9:00AM

Mckenzie, Matthew Robert 1 9:00AM

Mclean, Bodie John 1 9:00AM

Mclean, Bruce William 6 10:00AM

Mclean, Zechariah Joel 1 9:00AM

Mcpherson, Ethan Maurice 6 10:00AM

Mears, Blair Christopher, Mr 1 9:00AM

Meincke, Jena Javier 1 9:00AM

Meuller, Jonothan 1 9:00AM

Michelle, Indigo Helen 1 9:00AM

Milovale, Asher Andre 1 9:00AM

Mitchell, Tori 1 9:00AM

Mizzi, Brodie Adam 1 9:00AM

Montgomery, Tori Lorraine 1 9:00AM

Morrison, Ryan Phillip 1 9:00AM

Muller, Gregory Paul 6 9:00AM

Muller, Todd Cameron Graham, Mr 1 10:00AM

Murphy, Caelum Grant 1 9:00AM

Murphy, Robert James 1 9:00AM

Neale, Barry Gordon 1 9:00AM

Newton, Jade Marie, Miss 1 9:00AM

Newton, Jade Marie, Miss 1 8:30AM

Noonan, Thomas Jack 6 10:00AM

Norford, Robert Scott, Mr 1 8:30AM

Olander, Reuben Mark 1 9:00AM

Onyenakasa, Ignnatius Chigaeme 6 10:00AM

Otto, Taylah Monique 1 9:00AM

Owen, Justin Troy, Mr 6 9:00AM

Parkinson, Zachary Benjamin 6 10:00AM

Pawluk, Damein 7 9:00AM

Peterson, Wayne Dale 1 9:00AM

Phillips, Ethan Andrew 1 9:00AM

Pinner, Jeffrey Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pocock, Kayla Dawn 6 10:00AM

Prasad, Sajen Satnesh 6 10:00AM

Puime, Manuel Norman 6 10:00AM

Pullen, Terry 6 10:00AM

Remmert, Julie-Anne, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Richards, Corey Darren 6 10:00AM

Richardson, Kimberley James 1 9:00AM

Robke, Damien Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rodgers, Raymond Scott 1 9:00AM

Rogers-Wihongi, Destiny Katarina 1 8:30AM

Roser, Craig Norman 6 10:00AM

Rowsell, Bradley James, Mr 6 10:00AM

Sank, Tyler Leonard 6 10:00AM

Saunders, Wade Aaron 1 9:00AM

Saunter, Robert Wayde 1 9:00AM

Savage, Melissa Leigh, Miss 1 9:00AM

Schafer, Michael Kevin 6 10:00AM

Sherrington, Christopher Jag 1 9:00AM

Shields, Christian Samuel 1 9:00AM

Singh, Brodie Jeet 6 10:00AM

Singh, Gurpreet 1 9:00AM

Spijkers, Joseph Neil 1 9:00AM

Steenbok, Vincent Seth 6 10:00AM

Stevens-Robinson, Shakira 1 8:30AM

Stevens-Robinson, Shakira 1 9:00AM

Stream, Jesse Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Swart, Aleck Lukas Cornelius, Mr 6 10:00AM

Tahana, Jordan Michael 1 9:00AM

Tahata, Luke Tipene 6 10:00AM

Tange, James Paul 1 9:00AM

Taulapapa, Vienna Tamari 6 10:00AM

Taurau, Tevin Dominique 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Tina Ellen, Miss 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Zane Marcos 1 9:00AM

Thom, Andrew Scott 1 9:00AM

Thomas Remijo, Basil 1 9:00AM

Tolliday, Liam Beau 1 9:00AM

Tuckwell, Jason Jeffrey Floyd, Mr 1 9:00AM

Vilaylath, Donald 6 10:00AM

Villari, Julieanne Lesley Barbra 1 9:00AM

Vital, Kynan Ignacio 6 10:00AM

Watts, Daniel Wayne Keith 1 9:00AM

Webb, Timothy Ryan, Mr 6 10:00AM

Wells, Adam John, Mr 1 8:30AM

Welsh, Jessica Lee 6 10:00AM

Whatson, Monique Sky 1 9:00AM

Whittaker, Kevena Lee 1 9:00AM

Wiedman, Jolene Ann, Miss 6 10:00AM

Williams, Joshua Winston 1 9:00AM

Winter, Caesar Romero 6 10:00AM

Woolley, Kyle Nicholas 1 9:00AM

Woolley, Kyle Nicholas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Younger, Jessica Elizabeth 1 8:30AM

Zammit, Michael John 1 9:00AM