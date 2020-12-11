All 168 people due to face Ipswich Magistrates Court today

Disclaimer

Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information. The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Agbaleti, Koffi Christophe 1 9:00AM

Ara, Henry 1 9:00AM

Ashurst, Wade Matthew 1 9:00AM

Azzopardi, Charlie 7 9:00AM

Azzopardi, Maria Carmen 7 9:00AM

Bassett, Robert Jeffrey 1 8:30AM

Bate, Brooke Rita 1 9:00AM

Batterham, Timothy James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bayen, Afrahim Tomas 1 9:00AM

Bayen, Ishag Tomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Berghauser, Richard John 1 9:00AM

Blank, Robin 1 9:00AM

Blank, Robin Vena 1 9:00AM

Bond, Anthony Mark 1 9:00AM

Bond, Peter Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Booth, Michael Che 6 9:00AM

Bornen, Donna Ruth 6 9:00AM

Boyle, Peter John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bradley, Joshua Aaron, Mr 6 9:00AM

Broadbere, Allistair Stuart 1 9:00AM

Brown, Tyeus Jackson 1 9:00AM

Butler, Wayne Reginald, Mr 1 9:00AM

Butts, Darren Stefan 1 9:00AM

Carey-Gilbert, Zyran C M 6 9:00AM

Cay, Daniel Stephen 1 9:00AM

Chapman, Stewart Graham, Mr 1 9:00AM

Charter, Jacob Matthew 1 9:00AM

Cleal, Melanie Betina, Miss 7 9:00AM

Collins, Shayleen Narelle, Ms 1 9:00AM

Conlon, Neville 1 9:00AM

Connors, Coralee Rose, Miss 1 9:00AM

Cook, Matthew John 1 9:00AM

Cook, Matthew John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Couchy, Bruce Mark 1 9:00AM

Crosland, Stuart Neil 1 9:00AM

Curtis, Melissa Leigh 1 9:00AM

Dawson, Ross Philip 1 9:00AM

Dent, Jake Lewis 1 9:00AM

Dent, Jake Lewis 1 8:30AM

Dixon, Jasmine Claire, Miss 1 9:00AM

Downes, Sarah Lynette 1 9:00AM

Dryden, Christina Lee 1 9:00AM

Dunn, Paul Edward 1 9:00AM

Dunshea, Aaran Nelson, Mr 1 9:00AM

Eden, Lara Leonie 1 8:30AM

Elwell, Kayleen Amanda 2 9:00AM

Enright, Michael Edward Stanley, Mr 1 9:00AM

Estreich, Troy Nathan 6 9:00AM

Farmer, Leigh Daniel, Mr 1 8:30AM

Farmer, Leigh Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Feher, Stephen 1 9:00AM

Foster, Luke Robert, Mr 1 8:30AM

Gannon, Michel Elizabeth 1 9:00AM

Gately, Michael Rhodes, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gaudin, Michael Trevor 1 9:00AM

Gibbs, Kylie Maree 7 9:00AM

Glover, Ty John 1 9:00AM

Goff, Ashleigh Jayde 2 9:00AM

Graham, Donald Mark 1 9:00AM

Graham, Peter Scott 1 9:00AM

Graham, Sharna Skye 1 9:00AM

Gray, Cayde 1 8:30AM

Greenway, Marc 1 9:00AM

Hickling, Trevena Felicity 1 9:00AM

Higgs, Thomas Derek John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hillier, Fallon Rebecca, Miss 1 9:00AM

Ikin, Mitchell Jonathan 1 9:00AM

Insley, Kristy Lee 1 9:00AM

Jackson, Ryan John 7 9:00AM

Jedski, Lilian Sylvia, Miss 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Ryan Arthur 1 9:30AM

Jones, Luke Barry 1 8:30AM

King, Chad Warren, Mr 1 9:00AM

Koenig, Michael William 1 9:00AM

Kuhz, Phoebe Lesley Mccoombe 1 9:00AM

Lee, Kevin John 1 9:00AM

Lee, Kevin Jon 1 9:00AM

Marshall, Peter William 1 9:00AM

Mason, Danielle Renee 1 9:00AM

Mathews, Russell Gordon Haig, Mr 5 9:00AM

Mckenzie, Joel Adam 1 9:00AM

Mckenzie, Matthew Robert 1 9:00AM

Mclean, Zechariah Joel 1 9:00AM

Miles, Narulla 1 9:00AM

Miles, Narulla Vivvian 1 9:00AM

Mitchell, Ashley Eric, Mr 6 9:00AM

Monsell, William Kerry 6 9:00AM

Moyden, Brian John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Narrier, Lindsay Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM

Nelson, Travis Andrew 1 9:00AM

Nguyen, Thang Huy 1 9:00AM

Palmer, Jessamine Chisatina, Miss 1 9:00AM

Perry, Kate Alicia 1 9:00AM

Perry, Michael Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Petrie, Jonathon Stewart 1 9:00AM

Pickerd, Ty Gordon, Mr 1 9:00AM

Place, Thomas Ross 1 9:00AM

Price, Wayne Thomas 2 9:00AM

Rae, Benjamin Alexander 1 9:00AM

Rahurahu, David Raymond 1 9:00AM

Rangi, Ngatuaine 1 9:00AM

Rayer, Shane Bill 1 9:00AM

Read, Angela Therese 6 9:00AM

Reason, Gavin Krystopher 1 9:00AM

Reeks, Ashley Stewart, Mr 1 9:00AM

Reeve, Jason William, Mr 1 8:30AM

Rio, Faith Aloa-Mutukore 1 9:00AM

Ryan, Justin Alan 1 9:00AM

Satour, Linda Katherine, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Saylor, Christopher Charles John 1 9:00AM

Scott, Sasha Carl, Mr 1 9:00AM

Shanks, Jason Ian 1 9:00AM

Simpson, Mikaela Kate, Miss 1 9:00AM

Sinclair, Lesly Patricia, Ms 1 8:30AM

Smith, Alishia Anne 1 9:00AM

Smith, Sophia Rita 1 9:00AM

Smithson, Alix Lee 1 9:00AM

Somers, Amber Louise Joan, Miss 1 9:00AM

Springall, Sandra Gloria, Miss 1 9:00AM

Stansfield, John Morgan 6 9:00AM

Stefanski, Chrystal Anne 1 9:00AM

Sweet, Tammy Sue, Miss 1 9:00AM

Swift, Stephen James 1 9:00AM

Taitapanui, Tapurau 1 9:00AM

Tapau, Michael Gregory 1 9:00AM

Tatt, Matthew John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Taulapapa, Vienna Tamari 1 9:00AM

Tiata, Tytas, Mr 1 8:30AM

Tipping, Bradley James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Van Haeften, Mark Anthony 1 9:00AM

Van Zwieten, Ricky Lee 1 9:00AM

Vella, Saveier John 7 9:00AM

Viliamu, Jerniro 1 9:00AM

Wach, John Dau 7 9:00AM

Wahl, Lucy Catherine 1 8:30AM

Wahl, Lucy Catherine 1 9:00AM

Walker, Bree 1 9:00AM

Wallace, Suesan Maria, Miss 1 9:00AM

Watcho, Duncan William, Mr 2 9:00AM

Wein, Tammy Sue, Miss 1 9:00AM

Weldon, Byron James Kent, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wells, Kristal Gaye 6 9:00AM

Whirisky, Graeme Michael 1 9:00AM

White, Brian Allan 1 9:00AM

Williams, Amber-Lea Rose 7 9:00AM

Williams, Brendan Mason 2 9:00AM

Williams, Katherine, Ms 1 9:00AM

Williams, Quinton Bohdine 1 9:00AM

Williams, Tracy Ann 1 9:00AM

Willis, Gary Allen 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Cade Alex Kenneth 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Darcey Anthony 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Matthew Thomas 1 9:00AM

Wood, Daniel Allen Colin, Mr 1 8:30AM