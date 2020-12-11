All 168 people due to face Ipswich Magistrates Court today
Disclaimer
Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information. The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Agbaleti, Koffi Christophe 1 9:00AM
Ara, Henry 1 9:00AM
Ashurst, Wade Matthew 1 9:00AM
Azzopardi, Charlie 7 9:00AM
Azzopardi, Maria Carmen 7 9:00AM
Bassett, Robert Jeffrey 1 8:30AM
Bate, Brooke Rita 1 9:00AM
Batterham, Timothy James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bayen, Afrahim Tomas 1 9:00AM
Bayen, Ishag Tomas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Berghauser, Richard John 1 9:00AM
Blank, Robin 1 9:00AM
Blank, Robin Vena 1 9:00AM
Bond, Anthony Mark 1 9:00AM
Bond, Peter Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Booth, Michael Che 6 9:00AM
Bornen, Donna Ruth 6 9:00AM
Boyle, Peter John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bradley, Joshua Aaron, Mr 6 9:00AM
Broadbere, Allistair Stuart 1 9:00AM
Brown, Tyeus Jackson 1 9:00AM
Butler, Wayne Reginald, Mr 1 9:00AM
Butts, Darren Stefan 1 9:00AM
Carey-Gilbert, Zyran C M 6 9:00AM
Cay, Daniel Stephen 1 9:00AM
Chapman, Stewart Graham, Mr 1 9:00AM
Charter, Jacob Matthew 1 9:00AM
Cleal, Melanie Betina, Miss 7 9:00AM
Collins, Shayleen Narelle, Ms 1 9:00AM
Conlon, Neville 1 9:00AM
Connors, Coralee Rose, Miss 1 9:00AM
Cook, Matthew John 1 9:00AM
Cook, Matthew John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Couchy, Bruce Mark 1 9:00AM
Crosland, Stuart Neil 1 9:00AM
Curtis, Melissa Leigh 1 9:00AM
Dawson, Ross Philip 1 9:00AM
Dent, Jake Lewis 1 9:00AM
Dent, Jake Lewis 1 8:30AM
Dixon, Jasmine Claire, Miss 1 9:00AM
Downes, Sarah Lynette 1 9:00AM
Dryden, Christina Lee 1 9:00AM
Dunn, Paul Edward 1 9:00AM
Dunshea, Aaran Nelson, Mr 1 9:00AM
Eden, Lara Leonie 1 8:30AM
Elwell, Kayleen Amanda 2 9:00AM
Enright, Michael Edward Stanley, Mr 1 9:00AM
Estreich, Troy Nathan 6 9:00AM
Farmer, Leigh Daniel, Mr 1 8:30AM
Farmer, Leigh Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Feher, Stephen 1 9:00AM
Foster, Luke Robert, Mr 1 8:30AM
Gannon, Michel Elizabeth 1 9:00AM
Gately, Michael Rhodes, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gaudin, Michael Trevor 1 9:00AM
Gibbs, Kylie Maree 7 9:00AM
Glover, Ty John 1 9:00AM
Goff, Ashleigh Jayde 2 9:00AM
Graham, Donald Mark 1 9:00AM
Graham, Peter Scott 1 9:00AM
Graham, Sharna Skye 1 9:00AM
Gray, Cayde 1 8:30AM
Greenway, Marc 1 9:00AM
Hickling, Trevena Felicity 1 9:00AM
Higgs, Thomas Derek John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hillier, Fallon Rebecca, Miss 1 9:00AM
Ikin, Mitchell Jonathan 1 9:00AM
Insley, Kristy Lee 1 9:00AM
Jackson, Ryan John 7 9:00AM
Jedski, Lilian Sylvia, Miss 1 9:00AM
Johnson, Ryan Arthur 1 9:30AM
Jones, Luke Barry 1 8:30AM
King, Chad Warren, Mr 1 9:00AM
Koenig, Michael William 1 9:00AM
Kuhz, Phoebe Lesley Mccoombe 1 9:00AM
Lee, Kevin John 1 9:00AM
Lee, Kevin Jon 1 9:00AM
Marshall, Peter William 1 9:00AM
Mason, Danielle Renee 1 9:00AM
Mathews, Russell Gordon Haig, Mr 5 9:00AM
Mckenzie, Joel Adam 1 9:00AM
Mckenzie, Matthew Robert 1 9:00AM
Mclean, Zechariah Joel 1 9:00AM
Miles, Narulla 1 9:00AM
Miles, Narulla Vivvian 1 9:00AM
Mitchell, Ashley Eric, Mr 6 9:00AM
Monsell, William Kerry 6 9:00AM
Moyden, Brian John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Narrier, Lindsay Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM
Nelson, Travis Andrew 1 9:00AM
Nguyen, Thang Huy 1 9:00AM
Palmer, Jessamine Chisatina, Miss 1 9:00AM
Perry, Kate Alicia 1 9:00AM
Perry, Michael Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Petrie, Jonathon Stewart 1 9:00AM
Pickerd, Ty Gordon, Mr 1 9:00AM
Place, Thomas Ross 1 9:00AM
Price, Wayne Thomas 2 9:00AM
Rae, Benjamin Alexander 1 9:00AM
Rahurahu, David Raymond 1 9:00AM
Rangi, Ngatuaine 1 9:00AM
Rayer, Shane Bill 1 9:00AM
Read, Angela Therese 6 9:00AM
Reason, Gavin Krystopher 1 9:00AM
Reeks, Ashley Stewart, Mr 1 9:00AM
Reeve, Jason William, Mr 1 8:30AM
Rio, Faith Aloa-Mutukore 1 9:00AM
Ryan, Justin Alan 1 9:00AM
Satour, Linda Katherine, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Saylor, Christopher Charles John 1 9:00AM
Scott, Sasha Carl, Mr 1 9:00AM
Shanks, Jason Ian 1 9:00AM
Simpson, Mikaela Kate, Miss 1 9:00AM
Sinclair, Lesly Patricia, Ms 1 8:30AM
Smith, Alishia Anne 1 9:00AM
Smith, Sophia Rita 1 9:00AM
Smithson, Alix Lee 1 9:00AM
Somers, Amber Louise Joan, Miss 1 9:00AM
Springall, Sandra Gloria, Miss 1 9:00AM
Stansfield, John Morgan 6 9:00AM
Stefanski, Chrystal Anne 1 9:00AM
Sweet, Tammy Sue, Miss 1 9:00AM
Swift, Stephen James 1 9:00AM
Taitapanui, Tapurau 1 9:00AM
Tapau, Michael Gregory 1 9:00AM
Tatt, Matthew John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Taulapapa, Vienna Tamari 1 9:00AM
Tiata, Tytas, Mr 1 8:30AM
Tipping, Bradley James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Van Haeften, Mark Anthony 1 9:00AM
Van Zwieten, Ricky Lee 1 9:00AM
Vella, Saveier John 7 9:00AM
Viliamu, Jerniro 1 9:00AM
Wach, John Dau 7 9:00AM
Wahl, Lucy Catherine 1 8:30AM
Wahl, Lucy Catherine 1 9:00AM
Walker, Bree 1 9:00AM
Wallace, Suesan Maria, Miss 1 9:00AM
Watcho, Duncan William, Mr 2 9:00AM
Wein, Tammy Sue, Miss 1 9:00AM
Weldon, Byron James Kent, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wells, Kristal Gaye 6 9:00AM
Whirisky, Graeme Michael 1 9:00AM
White, Brian Allan 1 9:00AM
Williams, Amber-Lea Rose 7 9:00AM
Williams, Brendan Mason 2 9:00AM
Williams, Katherine, Ms 1 9:00AM
Williams, Quinton Bohdine 1 9:00AM
Williams, Tracy Ann 1 9:00AM
Willis, Gary Allen 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Cade Alex Kenneth 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Darcey Anthony 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Matthew Thomas 1 9:00AM
Wood, Daniel Allen Colin, Mr 1 8:30AM