All 158 people due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court
Disclaimer
Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information. The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the
Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Anderson, Annette Marie Rose, Ms 1 9:00AM
Barr, Tristram Anthony Bartholomew, Mr 1 9:30AM
Beattie-Noonan, Treymane Scott 1 9:00AM
Bezuidenhout, Keagan Christopher 5 9:00AM
Bliss, Trevor John 1 9:00AM
Bornen, Natalea Hazel Hope 1 9:00AM
Boughen, Annette Jayne 1 9:00AM
Brackin, Renee Sheree 1 9:00AM
Brady, Michael Francis, Mr 1 8:30AM
Brock, Joshua Derek 1 9:00AM
Brown, Toby Leith 1 9:00AM
Butler, Fiona Mary, Ms 1 9:00AM
Carius, Jason Kevin 1 9:00AM
Carlo, Steven Ronald 1 8:30AM
Carr, Deni Jai, Miss 1 9:00AM
Casey, Crystal Chantell 1 8:30AM
Cassidy, Breanna Jodie 1 9:00AM
Chinyowa, Emma Rumbidzai 5 9:00AM
Clarke, Hayden Wesley 5 9:00AM
Clarke, Michelle Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Cleary, Charmaine Joan, Ms 1 9:00AM
Collins, Rhys Lindsay 1 9:00AM
Cooper, Talbot John 5 9:00AM
Cory, Lincoln Francis 1 9:00AM
Cory, Lincoln Francis, Mr 1 9:00AM
Coutts, Shyann Leigh 1 9:00AM
Cullen, Robert Ryan 1 9:00AM
Dalmeida, Cody Wayne 1 9:00AM
Davidson, Alan J 1 8:30AM
Davidson, Alan J 1 9:00AM
Davis, Jared Anthony 1 9:00AM
Dunn, Deka Thomas 1 9:00AM
Erbacher, Kiara Mya Krystal-Lee 1 9:00AM
Fermor, Kenneth William 1 9:00AM
Frost, Joseph James, Mr 1 8:30AM
Garland, Alyson Claire, Miss 1 9:00AM
Gaulton, Curtis Jade Lee 1 9:00AM
Geatches, David Joshua 5 9:00AM
Gesler, Jade Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM
Giallourakis, Maria Debra 1 9:00AM
Gibson-Tinetti, Brandon Tony 1 9:00AM
Goff, Ashleigh Jayde 1 9:00AM
Goss, Jonathan Piers 5 9:00AM
Gould, Toby Jon 1 9:00AM
Gray, Zachery John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Green, Melissa Jade 1 9:00AM
Green, Renae Louise 1 9:00AM
Greggor, Mitchell William 1 9:00AM
Hackett, Simoan Jay, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Hallett, Blake Peter Ross 5 9:00AM
Hawkins, Toni Michelle, Miss 1 9:00AM
Hepple, Krystle 1 9:00AM
Hess, Anthony Charles 1 9:00AM
Himstedt, Keenan Roy 4 9:00AM
Hodges, Kodie, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hodges, Kodie, Mr 1 8:30AM
Hodkinson, Adam Robert 1 9:00AM
Holt, Kilisha Lyle 1 9:00AM
Horne, Timothy Triston 1 8:30AM
Hurley, Amelia Esther 1 9:00AM
Hutchison, Jake William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Jackson, Katie Lea 5 9:00AM
Jackson, Paul Aaron 1 9:00AM
Jamieson, Katie 1 9:00AM
Jamieson, Katie-Sherie 1 9:00AM
Jeffers, Dylan James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Jensen, Jayde Ainsley 1 9:00AM
Jurczyszyn, Jessica Rachel 1 9:00AM
Kidner, Ryan John 1 9:00AM
Kinchela, Trent Murphy 1 8:30AM
King, Samantha Lea 1 9:00AM
Kingston, Joel Llewellyn, Mr 1 8:30AM
Kirk, Tracey Lee 1 9:00AM
Knight, Nathan Geoffrey 1 9:00AM
Kon, Deng Kuchmol 1 9:00AM
Leautu, Pua 1 9:00AM
Lethern, Samuel John 1 9:00AM
Litfin-Gossow, Kevin Robert 1 9:00AM
Lokolong, Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lonie, Mark Vincent 1 9:00AM
Loy, David Anthony 1 9:00AM
Mackay, Patrick Hynes 1 9:00AM
Manz, Mitchell James Stanley 1 9:00AM
Manz, Traie J William 1 9:00AM
Martin, Jaydyn Donna, Ms 1 9:00AM
Mcconachy, Wayne John 1 9:00AM
Mcfarlane, Christopher Lee 1 9:00AM
Mcnair, Lokera Skye 1 9:00AM
Mellings, Clayton Henry, Mr 1 9:00AM
Miners, Alan James 1 8:30AM
M’Kosa, Asongo 4 9:00AM
Nguyen, Thang Huy 1 9:00AM
Nguyen, Thang Huy 1 8:30AM
Nhial, Jok Jongkuc 1 9:00AM
O’Brien, Rory Henry 1 9:00AM
O’Regan, Thomas Ross, Mr 1 9:00AM
Oxenbridge, Eathan 1 9:00AM
Page, Ricky James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Palin, Kane Daniel 1 9:00AM
Parker, Edward John 1 9:00AM
Patea, Anthony Tui, Mr 4 9:00AM
Poharama, Bodean Roy, Mr 1 9:00AM
Puhi, Trevor Harold, Mr 1 9:00AM
Reynolds, Brodie Johannes 1 9:00AM
Richardson, Brenda Lee 1 9:00AM
Roddom, Robert Laurence 5 9:00AM
Rodgers, Raymond Scott 1 9:00AM
Sauer, Dylan Edward, Mr 1 9:00AM
Saville, Richard Brendon Wayne 1 8:30AM
Shakespeare, Tyla James Anthony 1 9:00AM
Sharp, Christopher John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Shepherd, Shannon Fay 1 9:00AM
Shillingsworth, Robert Timothy 1 8:30AM
Simpson, Mikaela Kate, Miss 1 9:00AM
Spence, Jazmin Lee 1 9:00AM
Stegman, Brian 1 9:00AM
Stephen, Russell Scott 5 9:00AM
Stevens, George Dean 1 9:00AM
Stocks, Paul Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Strehlau, Peter Leslie 5 9:00AM
Sue, Nathan James 1 9:00AM
Suitters, John Raymond 1 8:30AM
Sweeney, Daniel John 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Tina Ellen, Miss 1 9:00AM
Thane, Olivia Rose 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Dennis Michael 1 9:00AM
Toppin-Castillo, Christopher William 1 8:30AM
Turner, Troy Nathan 1 8:30AM
Vilaylath, Donald 1 9:00AM
Vindin, Stacey Louise, Miss 1 8:30AM
Vogel, Khan Timothy 1 9:00AM
Wakeling, Tyrone 4 9:00AM
Walsh, Brendan James 1 9:00AM
Ward, Ryan Daniel 1 9:00AM
Webster, Mark Victor 1 9:00AM
White, Jonathan Mark 1 9:00AM
Williams, Douglas Bob Jean 4 9:00AM
Williams, Sheila Maria 1 9:00AM
Yarnold, Luke Alexander 1 9:00AM
Younger, Jessica Elizabeth 1 9:00AM
Zapala, George Karamu, Mr 1 9:00AM