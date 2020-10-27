All 158 people due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court

Disclaimer

Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information. The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the

Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Anderson, Annette Marie Rose, Ms 1 9:00AM

Barr, Tristram Anthony Bartholomew, Mr 1 9:30AM

Beattie-Noonan, Treymane Scott 1 9:00AM

Bezuidenhout, Keagan Christopher 5 9:00AM

Bliss, Trevor John 1 9:00AM

Bornen, Natalea Hazel Hope 1 9:00AM

Boughen, Annette Jayne 1 9:00AM

Brackin, Renee Sheree 1 9:00AM

Brady, Michael Francis, Mr 1 8:30AM

Brock, Joshua Derek 1 9:00AM

Brown, Toby Leith 1 9:00AM

Butler, Fiona Mary, Ms 1 9:00AM

Carius, Jason Kevin 1 9:00AM

Carlo, Steven Ronald 1 8:30AM

Carr, Deni Jai, Miss 1 9:00AM

Casey, Crystal Chantell 1 8:30AM

Cassidy, Breanna Jodie 1 9:00AM

Chinyowa, Emma Rumbidzai 5 9:00AM

Clarke, Hayden Wesley 5 9:00AM

Clarke, Michelle Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Cleary, Charmaine Joan, Ms 1 9:00AM

Collins, Rhys Lindsay 1 9:00AM

Cooper, Talbot John 5 9:00AM

Cory, Lincoln Francis 1 9:00AM

Cory, Lincoln Francis, Mr 1 9:00AM

Coutts, Shyann Leigh 1 9:00AM

Cullen, Robert Ryan 1 9:00AM

Dalmeida, Cody Wayne 1 9:00AM

Davidson, Alan J 1 8:30AM

Davidson, Alan J 1 9:00AM

Davis, Jared Anthony 1 9:00AM

Dunn, Deka Thomas 1 9:00AM

Erbacher, Kiara Mya Krystal-Lee 1 9:00AM

Fermor, Kenneth William 1 9:00AM

Frost, Joseph James, Mr 1 8:30AM

Garland, Alyson Claire, Miss 1 9:00AM

Gaulton, Curtis Jade Lee 1 9:00AM

Geatches, David Joshua 5 9:00AM

Gesler, Jade Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM

Giallourakis, Maria Debra 1 9:00AM

Gibson-Tinetti, Brandon Tony 1 9:00AM

Goff, Ashleigh Jayde 1 9:00AM

Goss, Jonathan Piers 5 9:00AM

Gould, Toby Jon 1 9:00AM

Gray, Zachery John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Green, Melissa Jade 1 9:00AM

Green, Renae Louise 1 9:00AM

Greggor, Mitchell William 1 9:00AM

Hackett, Simoan Jay, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Hallett, Blake Peter Ross 5 9:00AM

Hawkins, Toni Michelle, Miss 1 9:00AM

Hepple, Krystle 1 9:00AM

Hess, Anthony Charles 1 9:00AM

Himstedt, Keenan Roy 4 9:00AM

Hodges, Kodie, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hodges, Kodie, Mr 1 8:30AM

Hodkinson, Adam Robert 1 9:00AM

Holt, Kilisha Lyle 1 9:00AM

Horne, Timothy Triston 1 8:30AM

Hurley, Amelia Esther 1 9:00AM

Hutchison, Jake William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Jackson, Katie Lea 5 9:00AM

Jackson, Paul Aaron 1 9:00AM

Jamieson, Katie 1 9:00AM

Jamieson, Katie-Sherie 1 9:00AM

Jeffers, Dylan James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Jensen, Jayde Ainsley 1 9:00AM

Jurczyszyn, Jessica Rachel 1 9:00AM

Kidner, Ryan John 1 9:00AM

Kinchela, Trent Murphy 1 8:30AM

King, Samantha Lea 1 9:00AM

Kingston, Joel Llewellyn, Mr 1 8:30AM

Kirk, Tracey Lee 1 9:00AM

Knight, Nathan Geoffrey 1 9:00AM

Kon, Deng Kuchmol 1 9:00AM

Leautu, Pua 1 9:00AM

Lethern, Samuel John 1 9:00AM

Litfin-Gossow, Kevin Robert 1 9:00AM

Lokolong, Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lonie, Mark Vincent 1 9:00AM

Loy, David Anthony 1 9:00AM

Mackay, Patrick Hynes 1 9:00AM

Manz, Mitchell James Stanley 1 9:00AM

Manz, Traie J William 1 9:00AM

Martin, Jaydyn Donna, Ms 1 9:00AM

Mcconachy, Wayne John 1 9:00AM

Mcfarlane, Christopher Lee 1 9:00AM

Mcnair, Lokera Skye 1 9:00AM

Mellings, Clayton Henry, Mr 1 9:00AM

Miners, Alan James 1 8:30AM

M’Kosa, Asongo 4 9:00AM

Nguyen, Thang Huy 1 9:00AM

Nguyen, Thang Huy 1 8:30AM

Nhial, Jok Jongkuc 1 9:00AM

O’Brien, Rory Henry 1 9:00AM

O’Regan, Thomas Ross, Mr 1 9:00AM

Oxenbridge, Eathan 1 9:00AM

Page, Ricky James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Palin, Kane Daniel 1 9:00AM

Parker, Edward John 1 9:00AM

Patea, Anthony Tui, Mr 4 9:00AM

Poharama, Bodean Roy, Mr 1 9:00AM

Puhi, Trevor Harold, Mr 1 9:00AM

Reynolds, Brodie Johannes 1 9:00AM

Richardson, Brenda Lee 1 9:00AM

Roddom, Robert Laurence 5 9:00AM

Rodgers, Raymond Scott 1 9:00AM

Sauer, Dylan Edward, Mr 1 9:00AM

Saville, Richard Brendon Wayne 1 8:30AM

Shakespeare, Tyla James Anthony 1 9:00AM

Sharp, Christopher John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Shepherd, Shannon Fay 1 9:00AM

Shillingsworth, Robert Timothy 1 8:30AM

Simpson, Mikaela Kate, Miss 1 9:00AM

Spence, Jazmin Lee 1 9:00AM

Stegman, Brian 1 9:00AM

Stephen, Russell Scott 5 9:00AM

Stevens, George Dean 1 9:00AM

Stocks, Paul Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Strehlau, Peter Leslie 5 9:00AM

Sue, Nathan James 1 9:00AM

Suitters, John Raymond 1 8:30AM

Sweeney, Daniel John 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Tina Ellen, Miss 1 9:00AM

Thane, Olivia Rose 1 9:00AM

Thompson, Dennis Michael 1 9:00AM

Toppin-Castillo, Christopher William 1 8:30AM

Turner, Troy Nathan 1 8:30AM

Vilaylath, Donald 1 9:00AM

Vindin, Stacey Louise, Miss 1 8:30AM

Vogel, Khan Timothy 1 9:00AM

Wakeling, Tyrone 4 9:00AM

Walsh, Brendan James 1 9:00AM

Ward, Ryan Daniel 1 9:00AM

Webster, Mark Victor 1 9:00AM

White, Jonathan Mark 1 9:00AM

Williams, Douglas Bob Jean 4 9:00AM

Williams, Sheila Maria 1 9:00AM

Yarnold, Luke Alexander 1 9:00AM

Younger, Jessica Elizabeth 1 9:00AM

Zapala, George Karamu, Mr 1 9:00AM