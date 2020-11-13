All 147 people due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today

Disclaimer

Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information. The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the

Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Agbaleti, Koffi Christophe 1 9:00AM

Allen, Brandon Shawn 1 8:30AM

Anderson, Antoine 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Antoine Colin 1 9:00AM

Beetham, Brendan David 1 9:00AM

Bell, Malcolm Scott 1 9:00AM

Berghauser, Richard John 1 9:00AM

Bornen, Bobby John 1 9:00AM

Bradtke, Jeffrey Peter 1 9:00AM

Briody, Michelle Ann 1 9:00AM

Brooking, Nathaniel 1 9:00AM

Brown, Christopher Robert Barnes 1 9:00AM

Burne, Shaun Alan 1 9:00AM

Bushnell, Andrew Paul Jeffery 1 9:00AM

Butler, Wayne Reginald, Mr 6 10:00AM

Camilleri, Dylan John 1 9:00AM

Carlyle, Corey Joseph 1 9:00AM

Cavies, Matthew Simeon 1 9:00AM

Cavies, Matthew Simeon 6 9:00AM

Cay, Daniel Stephen 1 9:00AM

Charter, Jacob Matthew 1 8:30AM

Clark, Charlie William 1 9:00AM

Clayton, Jeremy Stephen Allan 2 9:00AM

Clayton, Jeremy Stephen Allan, Mr 2 9:00AM

Cleal, Melanie Betina, Miss 7 9:00AM

Cleary, Darryl Thomas 1 9:00AM

Cleary, Monique Jessica 1 9:00AM

Conlon, Billie Joe Patricia Den 1 9:00AM

Cooper, Cherie Ellen 7 9:00AM

Crisp, Dylan Anthony 1 9:00AM

Cullen, Daniel Luke 1 9:00AM

Cutts, Vicky Lee 1 9:00AM

Cutts, Vicky Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM

Dawe, Luke George, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dawson, Ross Philip 1 9:00AM

Dhu, Raymond James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Donovan, Damian Michael 1 9:00AM

Douglass, Troy William 1 9:00AM

Drescher, Joshua Timothy 7 9:00AM

Dryden, Christina Lee 1 9:00AM

Duckett, Brendan James Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dynevor, Neville George 1 9:00AM

Edwards, Jason Stephen 1 9:00AM

Elliot, Michael James 1 9:00AM

Feeney, Steve, Mr 1 9:00AM

Finch, Jonathan Paul 1 9:00AM

Fullarton, Joel James 2 9:00AM

Gatt, Alex Paul 6 10:00AM

Gaymer, Amy Maree 1 9:00AM

Giblett, Jabin Lee 1 9:00AM

Graham, Jonathon William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gray, Zachery John, Mr 2 9:00AM

Green, Joshua Kane 1 9:00AM

Greenway, Marc 1 9:00AM

Greer, Matthew Jacob 1 9:00AM

Greer, Shaun Daniel Kevin 1 9:00AM

Grove, Grant Edmund 2 10:00AM

Hall, Daniel William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Halliday, Aden Reece, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hannah, Michelle Louise 1 9:00AM

Harding, Guy Jeffery 1 9:00AM

Harnwell, Mitchell Thomas 1 9:00AM

Harries, Sarina Rose May 1 9:00AM

Hassaballa, Awab 1 9:00AM

Hayes, Kristie-Leigh Rhonda 1 9:00AM

Hedges, Darrell John, Mr 6 9:00AM

Herrmann, Jack Graydon 2 10:00AM

Hickling, Trevena Felicity 1 9:00AM

Hickson, Kirsty Anne 1 9:00AM

Hillard, Lucas James 1 9:00AM

Insley, Kristy Lee 1 9:00AM

Irwin, Paul David 6 9:00AM

James, Christopher Lewis, Mr 1 9:00AM

James, Christopher Lewis, Mr 1 8:30AM

Johnson, Jessica Kayla 1 9:00AM

Johnstone, Paul Roy 1 9:00AM

Kalamelu, Seki 1 9:00AM

Kershaw, Shaun Neville, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ketley, Christopher Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kite, Gregory Stephen, Mr 1 9:00AM

Knightley, Joshua William, Mr 1 8:30AM

Koenig, Michael William 1 9:00AM

Kon, Deng Kuchmol 1 9:00AM

Kool, Benjamin Daniel 2 9:00AM

Layne, Nathan Alexander, Mr 1 9:00AM

Leatherby, Dean Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Litfin-Gossow, Kevin Robert 4 9:00AM

Lomas, Eniez 1 9:00AM

Long, Lachlan Derrick William 1 9:00AM

Mackinaw, Terrek 1 9:00AM

Mansfield, Marcus Bertram 1 9:00AM

Manu, Theodore Latance 1 9:00AM

Mathews, Russell Gordon Haig, Mr 7 9:00AM

Matthews, Holly Jade, Mrs 6 10:00AM

Mccann, Daniel Travis 1 9:00AM

Mccullock, Mitchell Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mcgee, Quentin Richard William 6 9:00AM

Mclean, Zechariah Joel 1 9:00AM

Merlo, Mario Giovanni 7 9:00AM

Millington, Tara Maree 6 9:00AM

M’Kosa, Asongo 4 9:00AM

Morales, Leonardo Rene 1 9:00AM

Moser, Damien Dean 7 9:00AM

Moyden, Brian John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Murphy, Aaron Lance 1 9:00AM

Nelson, Mark Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Newton, Jade Marie, Miss 1 9:00AM

Nolan, James Alfred, Mr 1 9:00AM

Otto, Dario Idris, Mr 1 8:30AM

Palmer, Jasmine Irene Rose 2 9:00AM

Pascoe, David Leslie 1 9:00AM

Penola, Gandra Lee 1 9:00AM

Pereira, Aaron 1 8:30AM

Perkins, Bradley William 1 9:00AM

Perry, Andrew Mark Charles 1 8:30AM

Perry, Michael Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Peterson, Wayne Dale 1 9:00AM

Petrie, Nathan William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Postlethwaite, Carl James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rayer, Shane Bill 1 9:00AM

Reda, Samuel Teka 1 9:00AM

Reeks, Ashley Stewart, Mr 1 9:00AM

Reeks, Shadoe 2 9:00AM

Rogers, Damien William Grant 1 9:00AM

Ronan, Lynden Noel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Scott, Sasha Carl, Mr 1 9:00AM

Shakespeare, Tyla James Anthony 1 9:00AM

Sleath, Cody Leonard 1 9:00AM

Smith, Clarissa Anne 1 9:00AM

Smith, Kristy Ann 1 9:00AM

Smithson, Alix Lee 7 9:00AM

Springall, Sandra Gloria, Miss 1 9:00AM

Stelling, Jade Teresa 1 9:00AM

Stendrup, Richard Travis 1 9:00AM

Stewart, James Patrick 1 9:00AM

Stone, Michael David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tafilipepe, Russel Foe, Mr 1 9:00AM

Taitapanui, Tapurau 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Adam James 1 9:00AM

Tipping, Bradley James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Trudgett, Lisa Jane 1 9:00AM

Turnbull, Tamika Denise 1 9:00AM

Vaughan, Jared Lee 1 9:00AM

Vercon, Clinton James 2 9:00AM

Wilson, Jacob Michael 1 9:00AM

Wyllie, Shawn James 1 9:00AM

Zerafa, Matthew John Francis 1 9:00AM

Ziebell, Jamie Paul 1 9:00AM