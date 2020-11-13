All 147 people due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today
Disclaimer
Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information. The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the
Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Agbaleti, Koffi Christophe 1 9:00AM
Allen, Brandon Shawn 1 8:30AM
Anderson, Antoine 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Antoine Colin 1 9:00AM
Beetham, Brendan David 1 9:00AM
Bell, Malcolm Scott 1 9:00AM
Berghauser, Richard John 1 9:00AM
Bornen, Bobby John 1 9:00AM
Bradtke, Jeffrey Peter 1 9:00AM
Briody, Michelle Ann 1 9:00AM
Brooking, Nathaniel 1 9:00AM
Brown, Christopher Robert Barnes 1 9:00AM
Burne, Shaun Alan 1 9:00AM
Bushnell, Andrew Paul Jeffery 1 9:00AM
Butler, Wayne Reginald, Mr 6 10:00AM
Camilleri, Dylan John 1 9:00AM
Carlyle, Corey Joseph 1 9:00AM
Cavies, Matthew Simeon 1 9:00AM
Cavies, Matthew Simeon 6 9:00AM
Cay, Daniel Stephen 1 9:00AM
Charter, Jacob Matthew 1 8:30AM
Clark, Charlie William 1 9:00AM
Clayton, Jeremy Stephen Allan 2 9:00AM
Clayton, Jeremy Stephen Allan, Mr 2 9:00AM
Cleal, Melanie Betina, Miss 7 9:00AM
Cleary, Darryl Thomas 1 9:00AM
Cleary, Monique Jessica 1 9:00AM
Conlon, Billie Joe Patricia Den 1 9:00AM
Cooper, Cherie Ellen 7 9:00AM
Crisp, Dylan Anthony 1 9:00AM
Cullen, Daniel Luke 1 9:00AM
Cutts, Vicky Lee 1 9:00AM
Cutts, Vicky Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM
Dawe, Luke George, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dawson, Ross Philip 1 9:00AM
Dhu, Raymond James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Donovan, Damian Michael 1 9:00AM
Douglass, Troy William 1 9:00AM
Drescher, Joshua Timothy 7 9:00AM
Dryden, Christina Lee 1 9:00AM
Duckett, Brendan James Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dynevor, Neville George 1 9:00AM
Edwards, Jason Stephen 1 9:00AM
Elliot, Michael James 1 9:00AM
Feeney, Steve, Mr 1 9:00AM
Finch, Jonathan Paul 1 9:00AM
Fullarton, Joel James 2 9:00AM
Gatt, Alex Paul 6 10:00AM
Gaymer, Amy Maree 1 9:00AM
Giblett, Jabin Lee 1 9:00AM
Graham, Jonathon William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gray, Zachery John, Mr 2 9:00AM
Green, Joshua Kane 1 9:00AM
Greenway, Marc 1 9:00AM
Greer, Matthew Jacob 1 9:00AM
Greer, Shaun Daniel Kevin 1 9:00AM
Grove, Grant Edmund 2 10:00AM
Hall, Daniel William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Halliday, Aden Reece, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hannah, Michelle Louise 1 9:00AM
Harding, Guy Jeffery 1 9:00AM
Harnwell, Mitchell Thomas 1 9:00AM
Harries, Sarina Rose May 1 9:00AM
Hassaballa, Awab 1 9:00AM
Hayes, Kristie-Leigh Rhonda 1 9:00AM
Hedges, Darrell John, Mr 6 9:00AM
Herrmann, Jack Graydon 2 10:00AM
Hickling, Trevena Felicity 1 9:00AM
Hickson, Kirsty Anne 1 9:00AM
Hillard, Lucas James 1 9:00AM
Insley, Kristy Lee 1 9:00AM
Irwin, Paul David 6 9:00AM
James, Christopher Lewis, Mr 1 9:00AM
James, Christopher Lewis, Mr 1 8:30AM
Johnson, Jessica Kayla 1 9:00AM
Johnstone, Paul Roy 1 9:00AM
Kalamelu, Seki 1 9:00AM
Kershaw, Shaun Neville, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ketley, Christopher Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kite, Gregory Stephen, Mr 1 9:00AM
Knightley, Joshua William, Mr 1 8:30AM
Koenig, Michael William 1 9:00AM
Kon, Deng Kuchmol 1 9:00AM
Kool, Benjamin Daniel 2 9:00AM
Layne, Nathan Alexander, Mr 1 9:00AM
Leatherby, Dean Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Litfin-Gossow, Kevin Robert 4 9:00AM
Lomas, Eniez 1 9:00AM
Long, Lachlan Derrick William 1 9:00AM
Mackinaw, Terrek 1 9:00AM
Mansfield, Marcus Bertram 1 9:00AM
Manu, Theodore Latance 1 9:00AM
Mathews, Russell Gordon Haig, Mr 7 9:00AM
Matthews, Holly Jade, Mrs 6 10:00AM
Mccann, Daniel Travis 1 9:00AM
Mccullock, Mitchell Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mcgee, Quentin Richard William 6 9:00AM
Mclean, Zechariah Joel 1 9:00AM
Merlo, Mario Giovanni 7 9:00AM
Millington, Tara Maree 6 9:00AM
M’Kosa, Asongo 4 9:00AM
Morales, Leonardo Rene 1 9:00AM
Moser, Damien Dean 7 9:00AM
Moyden, Brian John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Murphy, Aaron Lance 1 9:00AM
Nelson, Mark Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Newton, Jade Marie, Miss 1 9:00AM
Nolan, James Alfred, Mr 1 9:00AM
Otto, Dario Idris, Mr 1 8:30AM
Palmer, Jasmine Irene Rose 2 9:00AM
Pascoe, David Leslie 1 9:00AM
Penola, Gandra Lee 1 9:00AM
Pereira, Aaron 1 8:30AM
Perkins, Bradley William 1 9:00AM
Perry, Andrew Mark Charles 1 8:30AM
Perry, Michael Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Peterson, Wayne Dale 1 9:00AM
Petrie, Nathan William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Postlethwaite, Carl James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rayer, Shane Bill 1 9:00AM
Reda, Samuel Teka 1 9:00AM
Reeks, Ashley Stewart, Mr 1 9:00AM
Reeks, Shadoe 2 9:00AM
Rogers, Damien William Grant 1 9:00AM
Ronan, Lynden Noel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Scott, Sasha Carl, Mr 1 9:00AM
Shakespeare, Tyla James Anthony 1 9:00AM
Sleath, Cody Leonard 1 9:00AM
Smith, Clarissa Anne 1 9:00AM
Smith, Kristy Ann 1 9:00AM
Smithson, Alix Lee 7 9:00AM
Springall, Sandra Gloria, Miss 1 9:00AM
Stelling, Jade Teresa 1 9:00AM
Stendrup, Richard Travis 1 9:00AM
Stewart, James Patrick 1 9:00AM
Stone, Michael David, Mr 1 9:00AM
Tafilipepe, Russel Foe, Mr 1 9:00AM
Taitapanui, Tapurau 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Adam James 1 9:00AM
Tipping, Bradley James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Trudgett, Lisa Jane 1 9:00AM
Turnbull, Tamika Denise 1 9:00AM
Vaughan, Jared Lee 1 9:00AM
Vercon, Clinton James 2 9:00AM
Wilson, Jacob Michael 1 9:00AM
Wyllie, Shawn James 1 9:00AM
Zerafa, Matthew John Francis 1 9:00AM
Ziebell, Jamie Paul 1 9:00AM