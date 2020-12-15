All 141 people due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates court today
Disclaimer
Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information. The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the
Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Adiko, Charity Joe, Miss 1 9:00AM
Amber, Eric Tom 1 9:00AM
Amou, Amou Mabior Arok 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Cecil James 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Kamarah Becky Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Kerry Leigh 1 9:00AM
Athorn, Chloe Louise 5 9:00AM
Beaton, Karl Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Benedito, Daniel Moemoe 1 9:00AM
Bowen, Kye James 1 9:00AM
Boyd, Ashley Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bridges, Richard Ian 1 9:00AM
Brock Feather, Dylan James 1 8:30AM
Brock, Joshua Derek 1 9:00AM
Brown, Christopher Robert Barnes 5 9:00AM
Bugeja, Angel-Rose 1 9:00AM
Cartledge, Jon Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM
Castles, William Edward 1 9:00AM
Castrigno, Vincenzo 5 9:00AM
Churchward, Cameron 1 9:00AM
Cleary, Graham Shawn 1 9:00AM
Cleaver, David Thomas 1 9:00AM
Colborne, Barry John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cunningham, Christopher Joseph 1 9:00AM
Daniels, Marama Echelon, Miss 1 9:00AM
Davis, Jared Anthony 1 9:00AM
Dingle, Darren Abe, Mr 1 9:00AM
Domomi, Musa Beneth 1 9:00AM
Doonan, Rachel Catherine 5 9:00AM
Douglas, Miranda Brooke, Mrs 5 9:00AM
Douglas, Shane Bowman Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM
Earley, Nigel Grant 1 9:00AM
Fleming, Brendan Francis 1 8:30AM
Franklin, John Allan 1 9:00AM
Froneman, Leon 1 9:00AM
Fullarton-Reditt, Nathan Peter 1 9:00AM
Giallourakis, Maria Debra 1 9:00AM
Gosney, Philip Andrew 5 9:00AM
Harwood, Scott Richard 1 9:00AM
Herridge, Adam Christopher, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hinkley, Meagen Alice Margaret 1 9:00AM
Holwell, Sarah Marie Kellyanne 1 9:00AM
Hurst, Kayla Narelle 1 9:00AM
Ibbott, Samuel Luke, Mr 1 8:30AM
Jackson, Jannae Tiarne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Jackson, Nathan James 1 9:00AM
Johnson, Trevor Alan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Judge, Samuel Joseph, Mr 5 9:00AM
Kavanagh, Lachlan Ashley 1 9:00AM
Kent, Nicholas Justin 1 9:00AM
Koffal, John Maxwell 1 9:00AM
Ksiezopolski, Danuta Maree Helen, Miss 1 9:00AM
Layt, Nathan Timothy, Mr 1 9:00AM
Manirambona, Innocent, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mato, Kyler-Aric 1 9:00AM
Mato, Kyler-Aric Stevie-Jay 1 9:00AM
Matthews, Paul Andrew 1 9:00AM
Matthews, Paul Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mc Bean, Matthew Alexander 1 9:00AM
Mcardle, Ryan James 5 9:00AM
Mccann, Lee Patrick, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mcivor, Daniel Emmett, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mckellar, Jack 2 9:00AM
Mckenzie, Joel Adam 1 9:00AM
Mcleod, Catherine Majella 1 9:00AM
Mcnaught, Maria Urututu 1 9:00AM
Merino, Natalie Michelle 1 9:00AM
Midgley, Bradley Andrew 1 9:00AM
Milne, Hayley Jane 1 8:30AM
Mitchell, Alicia Maria, Miss 1 9:00AM
Morgan, Steven Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM
Morris, Isaac James 1 9:00AM
Moxham, Glen Peter 1 9:00AM
Neilson, Mathew Peter, Mr 1 8:30AM
Newman, Christopher James 1 9:00AM
Newton, Jade Marie, Miss 1 8:30AM
Nunda, Fataki 1 9:00AM
Olander, Reuben Mark 1 9:00AM
Owole, Emmanuel Jamus 1 9:00AM
Page, Robert Walter 1 9:00AM
Pakaa, Paul Anyang Guut 5 9:00AM
Palmer, Jessamine Chisatina, Miss 1 9:00AM
Parveen, Parveen 1 9:00AM
Pawlyszyn, Chloe Elizabeth 5 9:00AM
Pender, Shannan James 1 9:00AM
Perkins, Jennifer Marie, Ms 1 9:00AM
Philippi, Kimberly Jayne 5 9:00AM
Powell, Rebecca Leigh 1 9:00AM
Poynter-Brown, Keara Lee 1 9:00AM
Reeks, Ashley Stewart, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rewiri, William Pomana 1 9:00AM
Reynolds, Brodie Johannes 1 9:00AM
Rhodes, Ashley William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rogers, Damien William Grant 1 9:00AM
Roope, James David, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rouse, Michael 5 9:00AM
Sandy, Brandon Maurice, Mr 1 9:00AM
Saunter, Robert Wayde 1 8:30AM
Saxelby, Reece Andrew 1 9:00AM
Scheinpflug, Nicholas Edward, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sepulona, Graham 1 9:00AM
Shaw, Jay Robert 1 8:30AM
Shaw, Jay Robert 1 9:00AM
Sheehy, Shantel Marie Lee 1 9:00AM
Shillingsworth, Paul Kevin Richard 1 9:00AM
Singh, Bhupender 5 9:00AM
Singh, Bhupender 1 9:00AM
Smith, Chloe-Thi 1 9:00AM
Stelling, Teresa Anne, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Strydom, Sheldon Colin 1 9:00AM
Taliu, Luatasi, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Tina Ellen, Miss 1 9:00AM
Toro, Thomas Rafael Vicente, Mr 1 9:00AM
Towell, Paul James 1 9:00AM
Ungermann, Kurt Taitimu, Mr 1 9:00AM
Venables, Shane Dean, Mr 1 9:00AM
Vilaylath, Donald 1 9:00AM
Wakeling, Tyrone 4 9:00AM
Wakeling, Tyrone 4 8:30AM
Ware, Jennifer Leigh, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Warwick, Shane David, Mr 5 9:00AM
White, Jonathan Mark 1 9:00AM
Whittall, Shane Douglas 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Shane Robert 5 9:00AM
Wright, Brett Kevin 1 9:00AM
Yarnold, Luke Alexander 1 9:00AM
Zinga, Justin Jau 1 9:00AM