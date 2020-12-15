All 141 people due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates court today

Disclaimer

Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information. The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the

Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Adiko, Charity Joe, Miss 1 9:00AM

Amber, Eric Tom 1 9:00AM

Amou, Amou Mabior Arok 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Cecil James 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Kamarah Becky Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Kerry Leigh 1 9:00AM

Athorn, Chloe Louise 5 9:00AM

Beaton, Karl Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Benedito, Daniel Moemoe 1 9:00AM

Bowen, Kye James 1 9:00AM

Boyd, Ashley Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bridges, Richard Ian 1 9:00AM

Brock Feather, Dylan James 1 8:30AM

Brock, Joshua Derek 1 9:00AM

Brown, Christopher Robert Barnes 5 9:00AM

Bugeja, Angel-Rose 1 9:00AM

Cartledge, Jon Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM

Castles, William Edward 1 9:00AM

Castrigno, Vincenzo 5 9:00AM

Churchward, Cameron 1 9:00AM

Cleary, Graham Shawn 1 9:00AM

Cleaver, David Thomas 1 9:00AM

Colborne, Barry John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cunningham, Christopher Joseph 1 9:00AM

Daniels, Marama Echelon, Miss 1 9:00AM

Davis, Jared Anthony 1 9:00AM

Dingle, Darren Abe, Mr 1 9:00AM

Domomi, Musa Beneth 1 9:00AM

Doonan, Rachel Catherine 5 9:00AM

Douglas, Miranda Brooke, Mrs 5 9:00AM

Douglas, Shane Bowman Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM

Earley, Nigel Grant 1 9:00AM

Fleming, Brendan Francis 1 8:30AM

Franklin, John Allan 1 9:00AM

Froneman, Leon 1 9:00AM

Fullarton-Reditt, Nathan Peter 1 9:00AM

Giallourakis, Maria Debra 1 9:00AM

Gosney, Philip Andrew 5 9:00AM

Harwood, Scott Richard 1 9:00AM

Herridge, Adam Christopher, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hinkley, Meagen Alice Margaret 1 9:00AM

Holwell, Sarah Marie Kellyanne 1 9:00AM

Hurst, Kayla Narelle 1 9:00AM

Ibbott, Samuel Luke, Mr 1 8:30AM

Jackson, Jannae Tiarne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Jackson, Nathan James 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Trevor Alan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Judge, Samuel Joseph, Mr 5 9:00AM

Kavanagh, Lachlan Ashley 1 9:00AM

Kent, Nicholas Justin 1 9:00AM

Koffal, John Maxwell 1 9:00AM

Ksiezopolski, Danuta Maree Helen, Miss 1 9:00AM

Layt, Nathan Timothy, Mr 1 9:00AM

Manirambona, Innocent, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mato, Kyler-Aric 1 9:00AM

Mato, Kyler-Aric Stevie-Jay 1 9:00AM

Matthews, Paul Andrew 1 9:00AM

Matthews, Paul Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mc Bean, Matthew Alexander 1 9:00AM

Mcardle, Ryan James 5 9:00AM

Mccann, Lee Patrick, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mcivor, Daniel Emmett, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mckellar, Jack 2 9:00AM

Mckenzie, Joel Adam 1 9:00AM

Mcleod, Catherine Majella 1 9:00AM

Mcnaught, Maria Urututu 1 9:00AM

Merino, Natalie Michelle 1 9:00AM

Midgley, Bradley Andrew 1 9:00AM

Milne, Hayley Jane 1 8:30AM

Mitchell, Alicia Maria, Miss 1 9:00AM

Morgan, Steven Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM

Morris, Isaac James 1 9:00AM

Moxham, Glen Peter 1 9:00AM

Neilson, Mathew Peter, Mr 1 8:30AM

Newman, Christopher James 1 9:00AM

Newton, Jade Marie, Miss 1 8:30AM

Nunda, Fataki 1 9:00AM

Olander, Reuben Mark 1 9:00AM

Owole, Emmanuel Jamus 1 9:00AM

Page, Robert Walter 1 9:00AM

Pakaa, Paul Anyang Guut 5 9:00AM

Palmer, Jessamine Chisatina, Miss 1 9:00AM

Parveen, Parveen 1 9:00AM

Pawlyszyn, Chloe Elizabeth 5 9:00AM

Pender, Shannan James 1 9:00AM

Perkins, Jennifer Marie, Ms 1 9:00AM

Philippi, Kimberly Jayne 5 9:00AM

Powell, Rebecca Leigh 1 9:00AM

Poynter-Brown, Keara Lee 1 9:00AM

Reeks, Ashley Stewart, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rewiri, William Pomana 1 9:00AM

Reynolds, Brodie Johannes 1 9:00AM

Rhodes, Ashley William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rogers, Damien William Grant 1 9:00AM

Roope, James David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rouse, Michael 5 9:00AM

Sandy, Brandon Maurice, Mr 1 9:00AM

Saunter, Robert Wayde 1 8:30AM

Saxelby, Reece Andrew 1 9:00AM

Scheinpflug, Nicholas Edward, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sepulona, Graham 1 9:00AM

Shaw, Jay Robert 1 8:30AM

Shaw, Jay Robert 1 9:00AM

Sheehy, Shantel Marie Lee 1 9:00AM

Shillingsworth, Paul Kevin Richard 1 9:00AM

Singh, Bhupender 5 9:00AM

Singh, Bhupender 1 9:00AM

Smith, Chloe-Thi 1 9:00AM

Stelling, Teresa Anne, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Strydom, Sheldon Colin 1 9:00AM

Taliu, Luatasi, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Tina Ellen, Miss 1 9:00AM

Toro, Thomas Rafael Vicente, Mr 1 9:00AM

Towell, Paul James 1 9:00AM

Ungermann, Kurt Taitimu, Mr 1 9:00AM

Venables, Shane Dean, Mr 1 9:00AM

Vilaylath, Donald 1 9:00AM

Wakeling, Tyrone 4 9:00AM

Wakeling, Tyrone 4 8:30AM

Ware, Jennifer Leigh, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Warwick, Shane David, Mr 5 9:00AM

White, Jonathan Mark 1 9:00AM

Whittall, Shane Douglas 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Shane Robert 5 9:00AM

Wright, Brett Kevin 1 9:00AM

Yarnold, Luke Alexander 1 9:00AM

Zinga, Justin Jau 1 9:00AM