All 139 people due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court

Disclaimer

Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information. The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the

Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Akech-Kuir, Ngor Akech 1 9:00AM

Amaya, Sara Elizabeth 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Antoine Colin 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Shieka 1 9:00AM

Arnold, Taneecia Jacqualine M J 1 9:00AM

Bailey, Mark Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Baker, Kieren Matthew Craig, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bell, Malcolm Scott 1 9:00AM

Bellette, Joseph Daniel 1 9:00AM

Berghauser, Richard John 1 9:00AM

Bornen, Donna Ruth 1 9:00AM

Brooking, Nathaniel 1 8:30AM

Bube, Carmel Dianne Mary 1 9:00AM

Canetto, Mauro 1 9:00AM

Carius, Kimberlee 1 9:00AM

Carlyle, Corey Joseph 1 9:00AM

Cashion, Rachel Maree, Ms 1 9:00AM

Cay, Daniel Stephen 1 9:00AM

Chaw, Mayen 4 9:00AM

Clark, Charlie William 1 9:00AM

Clarke, Norman Frank, Mr 4 9:00AM

Cody, Dale Leonard 4 9:00AM

Cook, Matthew John 1 9:00AM

Craven, Aymee Coral 1 9:00AM

Crommelin, Luke Thomas 1 9:00AM

Crump, Zacharie Aiden 1 9:00AM

Dawe, Luke George, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dean, Noel Gregory 1 9:00AM

Dobson, Laura Jane 1 9:00AM

Donovan, Damian Michael 1 9:00AM

Douglass, Troy William 1 8:30AM

Duggan, Stephen Adrian 1 9:00AM

Feeney, Steve, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fetoai, Coskey Sunny 1 9:00AM

Gibson, Curtis William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Glover, Ty John 1 9:00AM

Grant, Kailum Alexander 1 8:30AM

Hakohako, Supiesi 1 9:00AM

Halliday, Aden Reece, Mr 1 8:30AM

Hambly, Shane Micheal, Mr 1 9:00AM

Harding, Guy Jeffery 1 9:00AM

Harnwell, Mitchell Thomas 1 9:00AM

Harvey, Dean Roger 1 9:00AM

Hawke, Dion Malcolm 1 9:00AM

Hethorn, Dylan Michael 1 9:00AM

Hill, Jordan Arthur, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hood, Micheal Lee 1 9:00AM

Ives, Andrew John 1 9:00AM

Jakl, Joel Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

James, Christopher Lewis, Mr 1 8:30AM

James, Melissa Leigh, Miss 2 9:00AM

Johnson, Jessica Kayla 1 9:00AM

Johnstone, Paul Roy 1 9:00AM

Jull, Carrie Alicia, Ms 1 9:00AM

Junge, Kylie Tamara-Ann 1 8:30AM

Kamanda, Priscilla 1 9:00AM

Kermode, Tammy Anne 1 9:00AM

Kershaw, Shaun Neville, Mr 1 9:00AM

King, Carl Jonathan, Mr 1 9:00AM

King, Lynette Christine 2 9:00AM

Kite, Gregory Stephen, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kon, Deng Kuchmol 1 9:00AM

Kusu, Douglas William 1 9:00AM

Leota, Nome Loke Junior 1 9:00AM

Levitt, Tiffany Elaine, Miss 1 9:00AM

Lewis-Herbert, Lachlan William 1 9:00AM

Louanna, Pantera Opal, Ms 1 9:00AM

Lovett, Kaleb Shaun 1 9:00AM

Macdonald, Jonathon Andrew 1 9:00AM

Mackinaw, Terrek 1 9:00AM

Madden, Rayson Alan 1 9:00AM

Mahoney, Nathan Ernest John 1 8:30AM

Mansfield, Marcus Bertram 1 8:30AM

Marshall, Peter William 1 9:00AM

Mccrone, Ryan James, Mr 2 9:00AM

Mccullock, Mitchell Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mccutchen, Rachel Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mclean, Bodie John 1 9:00AM

Mcpherson, Terri-Ann, Ms 1 9:00AM

Moffatt Cleary, Markiss Graham John 1 9:00AM

Morley, Glenn John, Mr 7 9:00AM

Murphy, Aaron Lance 1 9:00AM

Murphy, Robert James 1 9:00AM

Napoli, Nicolo Rocco 1 9:00AM

Nolan, James Alfred, Mr 1 9:00AM

Nowlan, Brenton James 1 9:00AM

Page, Robert Walter 1 8:30AM

Pascoe, David Leslie 1 9:00AM

Perry, Andrew Mark Charles 1 9:00AM

Petrie, Nathan William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rasic, Ivan 1 9:00AM

Rayer, Shane Bill 1 9:00AM

Rayner, Steven Leigh, Mr 1 9:00AM

Reeks, Ashley Stewart, Mr 1 9:00AM

Reeks, Shadoe 1 9:00AM

Reeve, Lindsay Ross 1 9:00AM

Ross, Daniel Edward 1 9:00AM

Shersby, Kym-Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM

Siminiuc, Alexandra 7 9:00AM

Smith, Kristy Ann 1 9:00AM

Smith, Trevor Keith 1 9:00AM

Smithson, Alix Lee 7 9:00AM

Stanbrook, Michael John 7 9:00AM

Steiner, Cameron Charles George 1 9:00AM

Tanner, Scott James 2 9:00AM

Tatt, Matthew John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Thulborn, David Huntly 4 9:00AM

Tierney, Steven Patrick 1 9:00AM

Tipping, Bradley James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Toole, Jed James 4 9:00AM

Toole, Jed James, Mr 4 9:00AM

Trudgett, Lisa Jane 1 9:00AM

Turnbull, Tamika Denise 1 9:00AM

Waind-Chilly, Nathan David 2 9:00AM

Watts, Amanda Jane, Miss 2 9:00AM

Weatherley, Michael Ronald, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wheatley, Eden Maree 1 9:00AM

Williams, Reon David 2 9:00AM

Williams, Tracy Ann 1 9:00AM

Willmott, Rebecca Lea 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Matthew Thomas 1 9:00AM