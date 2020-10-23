All 139 people due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court
Disclaimer
Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information. The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the
Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Akech-Kuir, Ngor Akech 1 9:00AM
Amaya, Sara Elizabeth 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Antoine Colin 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Shieka 1 9:00AM
Arnold, Taneecia Jacqualine M J 1 9:00AM
Bailey, Mark Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Baker, Kieren Matthew Craig, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bell, Malcolm Scott 1 9:00AM
Bellette, Joseph Daniel 1 9:00AM
Berghauser, Richard John 1 9:00AM
Bornen, Donna Ruth 1 9:00AM
Brooking, Nathaniel 1 8:30AM
Bube, Carmel Dianne Mary 1 9:00AM
Canetto, Mauro 1 9:00AM
Carius, Kimberlee 1 9:00AM
Carlyle, Corey Joseph 1 9:00AM
Cashion, Rachel Maree, Ms 1 9:00AM
Cay, Daniel Stephen 1 9:00AM
Chaw, Mayen 4 9:00AM
Clark, Charlie William 1 9:00AM
Clarke, Norman Frank, Mr 4 9:00AM
Cody, Dale Leonard 4 9:00AM
Cook, Matthew John 1 9:00AM
Craven, Aymee Coral 1 9:00AM
Crommelin, Luke Thomas 1 9:00AM
Crump, Zacharie Aiden 1 9:00AM
Dawe, Luke George, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dean, Noel Gregory 1 9:00AM
Dobson, Laura Jane 1 9:00AM
Donovan, Damian Michael 1 9:00AM
Douglass, Troy William 1 8:30AM
Duggan, Stephen Adrian 1 9:00AM
Feeney, Steve, Mr 1 9:00AM
Fetoai, Coskey Sunny 1 9:00AM
Gibson, Curtis William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Glover, Ty John 1 9:00AM
Grant, Kailum Alexander 1 8:30AM
Hakohako, Supiesi 1 9:00AM
Halliday, Aden Reece, Mr 1 8:30AM
Hambly, Shane Micheal, Mr 1 9:00AM
Harding, Guy Jeffery 1 9:00AM
Harnwell, Mitchell Thomas 1 9:00AM
Harvey, Dean Roger 1 9:00AM
Hawke, Dion Malcolm 1 9:00AM
Hethorn, Dylan Michael 1 9:00AM
Hill, Jordan Arthur, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hood, Micheal Lee 1 9:00AM
Ives, Andrew John 1 9:00AM
Jakl, Joel Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM
James, Christopher Lewis, Mr 1 8:30AM
James, Melissa Leigh, Miss 2 9:00AM
Johnson, Jessica Kayla 1 9:00AM
Johnstone, Paul Roy 1 9:00AM
Jull, Carrie Alicia, Ms 1 9:00AM
Junge, Kylie Tamara-Ann 1 8:30AM
Kamanda, Priscilla 1 9:00AM
Kermode, Tammy Anne 1 9:00AM
Kershaw, Shaun Neville, Mr 1 9:00AM
King, Carl Jonathan, Mr 1 9:00AM
King, Lynette Christine 2 9:00AM
Kite, Gregory Stephen, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kon, Deng Kuchmol 1 9:00AM
Kusu, Douglas William 1 9:00AM
Leota, Nome Loke Junior 1 9:00AM
Levitt, Tiffany Elaine, Miss 1 9:00AM
Lewis-Herbert, Lachlan William 1 9:00AM
Louanna, Pantera Opal, Ms 1 9:00AM
Lovett, Kaleb Shaun 1 9:00AM
Macdonald, Jonathon Andrew 1 9:00AM
Mackinaw, Terrek 1 9:00AM
Madden, Rayson Alan 1 9:00AM
Mahoney, Nathan Ernest John 1 8:30AM
Mansfield, Marcus Bertram 1 8:30AM
Marshall, Peter William 1 9:00AM
Mccrone, Ryan James, Mr 2 9:00AM
Mccullock, Mitchell Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mccutchen, Rachel Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM
Mclean, Bodie John 1 9:00AM
Mcpherson, Terri-Ann, Ms 1 9:00AM
Moffatt Cleary, Markiss Graham John 1 9:00AM
Morley, Glenn John, Mr 7 9:00AM
Murphy, Aaron Lance 1 9:00AM
Murphy, Robert James 1 9:00AM
Napoli, Nicolo Rocco 1 9:00AM
Nolan, James Alfred, Mr 1 9:00AM
Nowlan, Brenton James 1 9:00AM
Page, Robert Walter 1 8:30AM
Pascoe, David Leslie 1 9:00AM
Perry, Andrew Mark Charles 1 9:00AM
Petrie, Nathan William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rasic, Ivan 1 9:00AM
Rayer, Shane Bill 1 9:00AM
Rayner, Steven Leigh, Mr 1 9:00AM
Reeks, Ashley Stewart, Mr 1 9:00AM
Reeks, Shadoe 1 9:00AM
Reeve, Lindsay Ross 1 9:00AM
Ross, Daniel Edward 1 9:00AM
Shersby, Kym-Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM
Siminiuc, Alexandra 7 9:00AM
Smith, Kristy Ann 1 9:00AM
Smith, Trevor Keith 1 9:00AM
Smithson, Alix Lee 7 9:00AM
Stanbrook, Michael John 7 9:00AM
Steiner, Cameron Charles George 1 9:00AM
Tanner, Scott James 2 9:00AM
Tatt, Matthew John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Thulborn, David Huntly 4 9:00AM
Tierney, Steven Patrick 1 9:00AM
Tipping, Bradley James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Toole, Jed James 4 9:00AM
Toole, Jed James, Mr 4 9:00AM
Trudgett, Lisa Jane 1 9:00AM
Turnbull, Tamika Denise 1 9:00AM
Waind-Chilly, Nathan David 2 9:00AM
Watts, Amanda Jane, Miss 2 9:00AM
Weatherley, Michael Ronald, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wheatley, Eden Maree 1 9:00AM
Williams, Reon David 2 9:00AM
Williams, Tracy Ann 1 9:00AM
Willmott, Rebecca Lea 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Matthew Thomas 1 9:00AM