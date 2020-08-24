All 128 people due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court
Disclaimer
Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information. The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the
Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Achilles, Andrew James 1 9:00AM
Adiko, Charity Joe, Miss 1 8:30AM
Alberts, Michael James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Ashley Joseph 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Shieka 1 9:00AM
Armstrong, Katie Tereorangi 1 9:00AM
Baker, Sarah Anne 1 9:00AM
Barr, Jon Peter 1 9:00AM
Beaton, Michael Leonard 1 9:00AM
Bell, Tarelle 1 9:00AM
Bernard, Edward Stephen 1 9:00AM
Boike, Vanessa Jane 1 8:30AM
Brown, Phillip James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bush, Stephen Dennis 1 9:00AM
Byrne, Brett Stephen 1 9:00AM
Byrnes, Daniel Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cameron, Patricia Anne 1 9:00AM
Carr, William John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Charter, Jayden Daniel Charles 1 9:00AM
Chudleigh, Christine Louise 1 9:00AM
Cole, Darren John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Crump, Zacharie Aiden 1 9:00AM
Dang, Steven 1 9:00AM
Dobson, Laura Jane 1 8:30AM
Donovan, Damian Michael 1 9:00AM
Douglas, Nathan James 1 9:00AM
Edwards, Daniel John 1 9:00AM
Ellison, Ethan Ernest 1 9:00AM
Euen, Hayden Ashley, Mr 1 8:30AM
Euen, Hayden Ashley, Mr 1 9:00AM
Fechner, Clint Wade 1 9:00AM
Feher, Stephen 1 9:00AM
Fenton, Naydine Kayla 1 9:00AM
Finn, Philipa Ellen Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Gozzard, Rusty Carolee 1 9:00AM
Graham, Daniel Norman 1 8:30AM
Green, Chantelle 1 9:00AM
Green, Melissa Jade 1 9:00AM
Griffiths, Kris William 1 9:00AM
Grimm, Jarrod Christopher, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hall, Anthony Bruce 1 9:00AM
Hall, David Malcolm 1 9:00AM
Hansen, Luke Scott 1 9:00AM
Harrison, Tamara Sheryl 1 9:00AM
Healy, Kayne Kevin 1 9:00AM
Healy, Kayne Kevin 1 8:30AM
Hedley, Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hodges, Kodie, Mr 1 8:30AM
Hopkins, Judith Anne 1 9:00AM
Hopkins, Kevin Grant 1 9:00AM
Huggins, Kelly Ann 1 9:00AM
Hughes, Ajay Daniel 1 9:00AM
Jackson, Lyle Macquairy 1 9:00AM
Kalisperis, Danny Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ketley, Christopher Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM
King, Lynette Christine 1 9:00AM
Langwe, James Fabian, Mr 1 9:00AM
Locke, Adin Arthur Hugh 1 9:00AM
Long, Donna Maree 1 9:00AM
Long, Matthew James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Loy, David Anthony 1 9:00AM
Loy, David Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lunson, Daniel Peter 1 9:00AM
Mahani, Fergusson 1 9:00AM
Maher, Alexander William 1 8:30AM
Malcolm, Collin Lee 1 9:00AM
Martin, Hannah 6 9:00AM
Mccrone, Ryan James, Mr 1 8:30AM
Mccrone, Ryan James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mclean, Erick 1 9:00AM
Morony, Rebecca Judith 1 9:00AM
Mudd, Craig, Mr 1 9:00AM
Neumann, Brent Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM
Newton, Vicky Ann 1 9:00AM
Nicholson, Rachelle Louise 1 9:00AM
Noon, Amanda Jane, Miss 1 9:00AM
Padkjaer, Kathleen May 1 9:00AM
Palelei, Faleu Manono 1 9:00AM
Pearce, Tiffany Cheyne 1 9:00AM
Pearce, Tiffany Cheyne 1 8:30AM
Pettit, Brayden 1 9:00AM
Pham, Thinh Tuan 1 9:00AM
Pidd, Joshua Isaac 1 9:00AM
Preston, Thomas Lee 1 9:00AM
Rodgers, Jayden Joseph 1 9:00AM
Roffey, Justin Graeme, Mr 1 8:30AM
Rose, Billie-Jo Phylis Elizabeth, Miss 1 9:00AM
Roy, Tod Isaac 1 9:00AM
Rudd, David Allan 1 9:00AM
Sadlier, James Darren 1 9:00AM
Sandy, Jayde Frances 1 8:30AM
Sank, Tyler Leonard 1 9:00AM
Simonides, Tas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Simonides, Tas, Mr 1 8:30AM
Singh, Harvinder 1 9:00AM
Smith, Samantha Louise, Ms 1 9:00AM
Stevens, Robert Mark 1 9:00AM
Stocks, Paul Thomas, Mr 1 8:30AM
Stone, Jerome Charles Jordan L 1 9:00AM
Sullivan, Glen Christopher 1 8:30AM
Sumner, Edel Eugene Adair, Mr 1 9:00AM
Taliu, Solomona, Mr 1 9:00AM
Tange, James Paul 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Conan Sol, Mr 1 9:00AM
Thompson, John Donald, Mr 1 9:00AM
Tilling, Jordan Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Umu, Nancy Ann, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Uyana Hewage, Viraj Alanka 1 9:00AM
Wagner, Charlee Joy 1 9:00AM
Wagstaff, Laura Mae 1 9:00AM
Whitmore, David Laurence, Mr 1 9:00AM
William, Achol, Miss 1 9:00AM
Williams, Justin Gregory 1 9:00AM