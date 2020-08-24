All 128 people due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court

Disclaimer

Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information. The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the

Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Achilles, Andrew James 1 9:00AM

Adiko, Charity Joe, Miss 1 8:30AM

Alberts, Michael James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Ashley Joseph 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Shieka 1 9:00AM

Armstrong, Katie Tereorangi 1 9:00AM

Baker, Sarah Anne 1 9:00AM

Barr, Jon Peter 1 9:00AM

Beaton, Michael Leonard 1 9:00AM

Bell, Tarelle 1 9:00AM

Bernard, Edward Stephen 1 9:00AM

Boike, Vanessa Jane 1 8:30AM

Brown, Phillip James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bush, Stephen Dennis 1 9:00AM

Byrne, Brett Stephen 1 9:00AM

Byrnes, Daniel Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cameron, Patricia Anne 1 9:00AM

Carr, William John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Charter, Jayden Daniel Charles 1 9:00AM

Chudleigh, Christine Louise 1 9:00AM

Cole, Darren John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Crump, Zacharie Aiden 1 9:00AM

Dang, Steven 1 9:00AM

Dobson, Laura Jane 1 8:30AM

Donovan, Damian Michael 1 9:00AM

Douglas, Nathan James 1 9:00AM

Edwards, Daniel John 1 9:00AM

Ellison, Ethan Ernest 1 9:00AM

Euen, Hayden Ashley, Mr 1 8:30AM

Euen, Hayden Ashley, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fechner, Clint Wade 1 9:00AM

Feher, Stephen 1 9:00AM

Fenton, Naydine Kayla 1 9:00AM

Finn, Philipa Ellen Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Gozzard, Rusty Carolee 1 9:00AM

Graham, Daniel Norman 1 8:30AM

Green, Chantelle 1 9:00AM

Green, Melissa Jade 1 9:00AM

Griffiths, Kris William 1 9:00AM

Grimm, Jarrod Christopher, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hall, Anthony Bruce 1 9:00AM

Hall, David Malcolm 1 9:00AM

Hansen, Luke Scott 1 9:00AM

Harrison, Tamara Sheryl 1 9:00AM

Healy, Kayne Kevin 1 9:00AM

Healy, Kayne Kevin 1 8:30AM

Hedley, Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hodges, Kodie, Mr 1 8:30AM

Hopkins, Judith Anne 1 9:00AM

Hopkins, Kevin Grant 1 9:00AM

Huggins, Kelly Ann 1 9:00AM

Hughes, Ajay Daniel 1 9:00AM

Jackson, Lyle Macquairy 1 9:00AM

Kalisperis, Danny Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ketley, Christopher Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

King, Lynette Christine 1 9:00AM

Langwe, James Fabian, Mr 1 9:00AM

Locke, Adin Arthur Hugh 1 9:00AM

Long, Donna Maree 1 9:00AM

Long, Matthew James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Loy, David Anthony 1 9:00AM

Loy, David Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lunson, Daniel Peter 1 9:00AM

Mahani, Fergusson 1 9:00AM

Maher, Alexander William 1 8:30AM

Malcolm, Collin Lee 1 9:00AM

Martin, Hannah 6 9:00AM

Mccrone, Ryan James, Mr 1 8:30AM

Mccrone, Ryan James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mclean, Erick 1 9:00AM

Morony, Rebecca Judith 1 9:00AM

Mudd, Craig, Mr 1 9:00AM

Neumann, Brent Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM

Newton, Vicky Ann 1 9:00AM

Nicholson, Rachelle Louise 1 9:00AM

Noon, Amanda Jane, Miss 1 9:00AM

Padkjaer, Kathleen May 1 9:00AM

Palelei, Faleu Manono 1 9:00AM

Pearce, Tiffany Cheyne 1 9:00AM

Pearce, Tiffany Cheyne 1 8:30AM

Pettit, Brayden 1 9:00AM

Pham, Thinh Tuan 1 9:00AM

Pidd, Joshua Isaac 1 9:00AM

Preston, Thomas Lee 1 9:00AM

Rodgers, Jayden Joseph 1 9:00AM

Roffey, Justin Graeme, Mr 1 8:30AM

Rose, Billie-Jo Phylis Elizabeth, Miss 1 9:00AM

Roy, Tod Isaac 1 9:00AM

Rudd, David Allan 1 9:00AM

Sadlier, James Darren 1 9:00AM

Sandy, Jayde Frances 1 8:30AM

Sank, Tyler Leonard 1 9:00AM

Simonides, Tas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Simonides, Tas, Mr 1 8:30AM

Singh, Harvinder 1 9:00AM

Smith, Samantha Louise, Ms 1 9:00AM

Stevens, Robert Mark 1 9:00AM

Stocks, Paul Thomas, Mr 1 8:30AM

Stone, Jerome Charles Jordan L 1 9:00AM

Sullivan, Glen Christopher 1 8:30AM

Sumner, Edel Eugene Adair, Mr 1 9:00AM

Taliu, Solomona, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tange, James Paul 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Conan Sol, Mr 1 9:00AM

Thompson, John Donald, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tilling, Jordan Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Umu, Nancy Ann, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Uyana Hewage, Viraj Alanka 1 9:00AM

Wagner, Charlee Joy 1 9:00AM

Wagstaff, Laura Mae 1 9:00AM

Whitmore, David Laurence, Mr 1 9:00AM

William, Achol, Miss 1 9:00AM

Williams, Justin Gregory 1 9:00AM