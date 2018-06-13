Ali's NRL 'dream come true'

SAME GOAL: After realising her dream of signing for an NRL club, Ali Brigginshaw has not lost sight of her goal to grow women's rugby league.

SAME GOAL: After realising her dream of signing for an NRL club, Ali Brigginshaw has not lost sight of her goal to grow women's rugby league. Mark Evans

ALI BRIGGINSHAW is staying humble after making history as one of the Brisbane Broncos' marquee signings ahead of the NRL Women's Premiership.

Brigginshaw joined Brothers Ipswich teammate Brittany Breayley and Heather Ballinger as one of three players officially named by the Broncos last week.

Although her dream has now come true, Brigginshaw is staying grounded.

"It's very exciting, to now be recognised as a Broncos player," she said.

"But I don't want that to change who I am. I just want to play good footy, no matter if it's for Queensland, the Jillaroos or Broncos.

"It's matured me as a person. My dream has come true and I'm very grateful for that, but now I have to make the most of it.

"Be a good person on and off the field, and continue to make good life choices."

Brigginshaw is one of the higher profile players in women's rugby league, and she has used that platform whenever possible to help grow the grassroots game.

"As a little girl, I didn't have anyone to look up to," Brigginshaw said.

"I was pretending to be Allan Langer and those types. But now girls can dream to be a Bronco too.

"I want to be that face. So girls at the age of five or six can pretend to be me running around in the backyard.

"There would be nothing better than seeing a little girl with Brigginshaw on the back of a Broncos number seven jersey."

Brigginshaw's Jillaroos halves partner Caitlin Moran has also signed with the Broncos, despite an ACL injury suffered playing against Brothers ruling her out for the inaugural NRL Women's Premiership season.

Kiwi Ferns star and World Cup player of the tournament Teuila Fotu-Moala has also been confirmed to play alongside Brigginshaw in the maroon and gold.

The Bremer State High School product is relishing the opportunity.

"To get the opportunity to play alongside Teuila is something I never thought would happen," Brigginsahw said.

"She's an amazing person. What an opportunity.

"She gets to come over here and I get to play alongside her. I'm getting the opportunity to play with people I never thought I would."

