Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scientists discovered an 'alien' fish at the bottom of the ocean that they have dubbed the 'face hugger' - and it's kind of creepy.
Scientists discovered an 'alien' fish at the bottom of the ocean that they have dubbed the 'face hugger' - and it's kind of creepy.
Offbeat

'Alien face hugger’ fish discovered off coast

20th Dec 2019 3:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIAN and Japanese scientists have discovered an "alien" fish at the bottom of the ocean.

They have named the deep sea animal after the fictional "face hugger" xenomorph alien from the 1979 movie Alien because of its resemblance.

The new species of anemone has a symbiotic relationship with hermit crabs and is found at depths between of 250m and 1100m in waters off Japan and Australia, scientists say.

The fish has officially been named Epizoanthus xenomorphoideus. The Queensland Museum's Dr Merrick Ekins said the fish latches onto hermit crabs.

The new species of anemone is found at depths of up to 1100m in waters off Japan and Australia
The new species of anemone is found at depths of up to 1100m in waters off Japan and Australia

"When this happens, Epizaoanthus produces a pseudo-shell that grows with the hermit crab, eliminating the need for the hermit crab to search for a new empty shell," Dr Ekins said.

This relationship may be a by-product of the great uncertainty of life deep beneath the sea.

"We think the symbiotic relationship between Epizoanthus and hermit crabs along with carcinoecium (the pseudo-shell) production may have evolved to adapt to the extreme environments of the deep sea," said researcher Hioki Kise from Japan's University of the Ryukyus.

"The deep sea harbours a very high number of species, including many not yet discovered." The research was recently published in the journal Systematics and Biodiversity.

face hugger fish fish ocean wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How one family saved the life of a homeless woman

        premium_icon How one family saved the life of a homeless woman

        News A homeless woman has received the ultimate act of kindness following a serious assault in a park

        How a quick-thinking call to ambos saved two lives

        premium_icon How a quick-thinking call to ambos saved two lives

        News At first it felt like indigestion, but as it got worse, Brian Glanville knew he had...

        Remember this? Ipswich’s father of swimming and a leaky pool

        premium_icon Remember this? Ipswich’s father of swimming and a leaky pool

        Sport AS the summer hots up and pools become a magnet, it’s timely to remember Ipswich’s...

        Father’s murder trial at least ‘18 months away’

        premium_icon Father’s murder trial at least ‘18 months away’

        News Lengthy trial wait for slain Ipswich father David Murphy's family.