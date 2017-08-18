Alfie's on deck as Jets eye finals

RAZZLE DAZZLE: The flair of Nemani Valekapa will be vital for the Jets against the Cutters on Saturday.

THE Ipswich Jets are after some Allan Langer magic when they play on Old Boys day in front of the legendary halfback against the Mackay Cutters on Saturday afternoon.

Jets co-coach Shane Walker insists the club's Intrust Super Cup finals hopes are still alive. He is hoping Langer can inspire a big win over the Cutters.

Langer has told the QT he will be on hand to watch his old club do battle.

PASS MASTER: Allan Langer will be at North Ipswich Reserve on Saturday for Old Boys day. The Queensland Times

"It is always great to come back to Ipswich and catch up with the old fellas," Langer said.

"I love watching the Jets play because it reminds me of the backyard footy we used to play in Ipswich growing up.

"It is all about enjoying your footy and that is the way the Jets are playing."

Walker has not written off his side's hopes of making the top six and playing finals.

The Jets are in seventh on 26 points, two behind the Townsville Blackhawks and four behind Souths-Logan.

The best Ipswich can do is win both remaining games against the Cutters and CQ Capras and finish on 30 points.

The Jets points differential is minus 17. The Blackhawks have a plus 122 differential and Souths-Logan are plus 72.

There is no way the Jets can catch the Blackhawks.

Townsville have a bye this weekend and even if they lose their final round clash to Sunshine Coast will finish on 30 points. The for and against points difference between Ipswich and Townsville is 139, too great to make up.

Walker has his eye on catching Souths-Logan, who finish the season away to Northern Pride and to Mackay.

He insists that if the Magpies lose both their games and Ipswich win both theirs that the 89 points differential can be made up.

"The other week I said I would be foolish to think it was not over for us, but it is not over," Walker said.

"Souths-Logan have two tough games ahead of them and if we can win two we are still alive. It is not dead in the water yet. If they lose two and we win two, the points differential will take care of itself."

Walker said the presence of Langer and other former stars would inspire the side.

"Alf is going to be there and many guys who have worn the Ipswich jersey," Walker said. "It is always a huge day on the club's calendar.

"To play in front of the legend that Allan Langer is will be a great day to be part of. Alf's legacy lives on in all shapes and forms at our level and NRL level.

"The ideals and beliefs that we coach by are influenced by him.

"You watch Alf pass, kick, tackle or swing a golf club. . . everything he does is awkward and not right by the textbook.

"When we coach we don't look to over-correct players and their style. Everyone has their individual quirks and we celebrate them."

Walker said Jets half Dane Phillips, like Langer, proved it was not shape and size or being built like Adonis that counted on a rugby league field.

"Dane is a little guy who is crafty and has a great short kicking game," he grinned. "He has half-crooked legs on him and little fingers . . . but he can play."

Old Boys day is where the former greats spin yarns, enjoy each other's company and watch the footy.

"Steve Parcell and Drew (Andrew ) Walters spearhead the Old Boys in Ipswich and they are at as many of our home games as they can get to," he said.

"There is a real connection between the past and present for us."

Langer had a chuckle when reminded of the days Tom Raudonikis was Jets coach. They include the days the team flopped and would be punished with sit-ups and push-ups on ant hill nests.

"It was a fine time on and off the field," he grinned.

"Tommy was a competitive bloke whether we were playing cards or preparing for games. He always wanted to win."

The QT reminded Alfie about the day Raudonikis got an ox heart out in the dressing sheds to make a point about playing 'with heart' and suggested Langer would have once had nightmares over the incident.

"I still do," Langer grinned.

"When Tommy brought it out in the dressing room . . . he wanted us to have a bite of it ."

Game day

Saturday (3pm): Ipswich Jets v Mackay Cutters at North Ipswich Reserve.

Jets: 18. Jayden Connors, 2. Michael Purcell, 3. Marion Seve, 4. Tu'u Maori, 5. Richard Pandia, 6. Chris Ash, 7. Dane Phillips (c), 8. Mitch Carpenter, 13. Hugh Sedger, 10. Nat Neale, 11. Josh Seage, 12. Seb Pandia, 22. Tyson Lofipo, 9. Peter Whittaker, 15. Lachlan Roe, 16. Huskie Teatau, 21. Jesse Roberts.

Points: PNG 37, Redcliffe 34, Easts 33, Sunshine Coast 31, Souths-Logan 30, Townsville 28, Ipswich 26, Mackay 24, Wynnum-Manly 22, Burleigh 22, Norths 18, Northern Pride 14, CQ 13, Tweed Heads 12.