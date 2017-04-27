22°
Alexandria gains a Head Start at university

Myjanne Jensen
| 27th Apr 2017 3:59 PM
Ipswich Girls Grammar School student Alexandria Walker with USQ Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic Services) Professor Ken Udas.
Ipswich Girls Grammar School student Alexandria Walker with USQ Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic Services) Professor Ken Udas.

IPSWICH Girls' Grammar School student Alexandria Walker has made a flying start to her tertiary studies after successfully completing her second university course through the USQ Head Start program.

The Year 12 student from Deebing Heights was one of 26 students recognised at the USQ Springfield and USQ Ipswich Head Start Semester 2 and Semester 3, 2016 Graduation Ceremony at USQ Ipswich.

The program offers high-achieving Year 10, 11 and 12 students the chance to undertake university study while finishing high school. Students who successfully complete Head Start are guaranteed entry and academic credit into related degrees provided they have met the program pre-requisites.

Miss Walker said the program helped her gain an insight into university life and work towards her higher education goals while still in high school.

"Head Start allowed me to get an early start on my university study journey and learn more about the wide range of courses I might be interested in studying,” she said.

"The support from the lecturers was amazing while the interaction I had with the other students helped make it a rewarding experience.

"I feel more prepared and have a lot more confidence knowing what to expect when I make the jump from high school to university.”

Miss Walker has a passion for writing and was also named runner-up in the junior poem category of the USQ Get Writing Prize last year.

An aspiring author who also has her sights set on a career in psychology or marketing, the 16-year-old said she got a lot out of her latest Head Start course.

"I found the Introduction to Literature course very interesting and useful,” she said.

"Experiencing university-level assessment and learning how to conduct a 'close reading' has benefited both my present school work and my future pursuits.”

Each year hundreds of motivated high school students start university early by registering to study a Head Start course either at a USQ campus or via distance (online) education.　

For more information about the Head Start program, visit USQ Head Start.

