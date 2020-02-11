Alexander’s reign as Diamonds coach ends

LISA Alexander's reign as Diamonds coach will end next month.

Netball Australia has announced Alexander, who has headed the national program since replacing Norma Plummer in 2011, won't have her contract renewed.

Alexander coached the Diamonds in 102 internationals, the most-capped coach in the team's history, for 83 wins and took the side to the 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medal, as well as the World crown the following year.

But losses to England in the 2018 Commonwealth Games final on the Gold Coast and to New Zealand in the World Cup decider last year have cost her the job.

Alexander's final game as coach will be the clash against a Super Netball All-Stars in the bushfire relief charity match in Sydney on March 1.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to serve as the Australian Diamonds head coach for the past eight-and-a-half years," Alexander said.

"I would dearly have loved to continue in the role beyond December 2020 and while disappointed with the decision not to renew my contract, I respect the decision of the board to head in a new direction.

"I will not be applying for the position and I wish the athletes, support staff, high performance staff and new coach all the very best for the future and for continued success and excellence for the Australian Diamonds."

Netball Australia has ended Lisa Alexander's tenure with the Diamonds. Picture: Dianne Manson/Getty Images

NA chief executive Marne Fechner acknowledged Alexander for her leadership and service over the years.

"Like Diamonds coaches before her, Lisa has been a trailblazer who has led the Diamonds program with distinction and great success," she said.

"Lisa has had a significant impact on our sport and achieved great things in her time, both on and off the court. She is leaving a great legacy.

"As we looked to the next high-performance cycle and beyond, there was a consensus and appetite for change heading into 2021.

"The high-performance landscape is ever changing and increasingly competitive and we believe it's in the best interest of the program to open up the role.

The process to find the next Diamonds coach starts next month, allowing time for the incoming coach to shape the program leading into the 2020 Quad Series and Constellation Cup and next four year high-performance cycle."