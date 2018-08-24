Screamed for help: Killer’s harrowing confession

ALEX McEwan confessed to the brutal killing of Eunji Ban only moments after his arrest.

For the first time, News Queensland can show the police video where then 19-year-old McEwan tells detectives he "just feels sorry" for the woman he brutally murdered before going into harrowing details.

"What did you do?" an officer asks McEwan, who is sitting in the back of a police car in a blue forensic suit.

"(I) bashed the sh*t out of her face," the killer replies matter-of-factly.

"Why?" the male officer continues.