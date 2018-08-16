Menu
Eunji Ban’s body was found in a park in Brisbane’s CBD.
Crime

Killer used Eunji’s hair to decorate tree

by Warren Barnsley
16th Aug 2018 11:39 AM
AN alleged murderer has recalled his killing of a Korean woman, telling a Brisbane court he used her hair to decorate a tree "like a Christmas tree".

Alex Reuben McEwan is today giving evidence after confessing to killing Eunji Ban near Brisbane's CBD in November 2013, but has pleaded not guilty to her murder on mental health grounds.

Pictures: Supplied
McEwan testified he could remember choking, punching and kicking Ms Ban after seeing her silhouette, saying "it was the demon" when asked why he attacked her.

Last week the court heard that McEwan allegedly screamed "die, bitch, die" during the attack. Evidence of what he told police during a formal interview after the killing was detailed in court.

The court heard he told officers that he'd said to Ms Ban: "It's your fault you walked this way because you had to run into me" and then violently attacked her.

He also told her: "Die, bitch, die" when he strangled, stomped and punched her for what felt to him like "over a thousand times", the court was told.

McEwan's defence lawyer argues his schizophrenia left him unable to control himself when he killed Ms Ban.

"It was a f---ing demon, man," the accused told police.

"I killed her. Stomped her face in with my feet and my fist. Dragged her across the road.

"Can't believe I did that … I f---ed up."

The trial continues.

An illustration of Alex McEwan. Image: Travis D. Hendrix
