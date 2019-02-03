Johnston’s not going anywhere: Bennett

Alex Johnston is staying at Redfern, according to Wayne Bennett.

Wayne Bennett has no intention of releasing Alex Johnston to move to North Queensland in the wake of Ben Barba's sacking.

There has been speculation for months that Johnson is disillusioned at South Sydney following the decision to move Greg Inglis to fullback in 2019.

But The Daily Telegraph understands Bennett is privately filthy that Johnston's name has been thrown up as Barba's potential replacement.

It follows reports late last year that Johnston was not wanted by Bennett and could be on the move to Cronulla.

Bennett has maintained throughout that he wants Johnston at the club and there is every chance the 24-year-old will start the season wearing the No. 1 jumper.

With Inglis struggling with a recurrence of a knee injury, the superstar skipper has been unable to run in recent weeks and he is no certainty be ready for the season kick off.

While Souths also have young gun Corey Allan as a back-up fullback option, Bennett is reluctant to rush the 20-year-old's development.

Bennett also believes there is still a lot of development left in Johnston.

South Sydney football boss Shane Richardson said he was not aware of any interest coming from the Cowboys but said Bennett would ultimately make the call.

"My understanding is Alex is comfortable where he is so nothing has changed," Richardson said.

That being the case, there appears little chance of the Cowboys roping in Johnston to cover the loss of Barba at this late stage.

Alex Johnston scores against the Broncos at ANZ Stadium. Picture: Phil Hillyard

While it makes little sense for the Rabbitohs to release Johnston, especially with Inglis underdone, there is concern the talk could potentially distract Johnston given his desire to play the custodian role.

Johnston has made no secret of the fact he wants to be paid "fullback money" and a move to Townsville would result in an immediate pay hike.

The speculation also highlights a bigger issue that still confronts the game with respect to the lack of loyalty and ease of breaking an NRL contract.

Plenty of fans grew angry and disillusioned last year with the constant player and coaching movement and many believe it is high time the NRL addressed the issue to bring some loyalty back into the game.

It has been mooted releasing Johnston would free up the Rabbitohs to retain Robert Jennings, who is said to be waiting on a move to the Wests Tigers.

But that deal is dependent on the NRL salary cap investigation into the Robbie Farah ambassador role.

Rival clubs are also awaiting the outcome of Cronulla's salary cap investigation to see if the Sharks will be forced to move players.

That could potentially also open up another opportunity for the Cowboys to strike, although they may be forced to go into the season with Te Maire Martin at fullback and youngster Jake Clifford partnering Michael Morgan in the halves.

