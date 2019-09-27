ALERT: Super Hornets flyover for operation Thai Boomerang
UP TO four Air Force F/A-18F Super Hornets from Number 1 Squadron, based at RAAF Base Amberley, will conduct a low-level formation flypast over the Base precinct on return from participation in Exercise Thai Boomerang and Exercise Elang AUSINDO.
The aircraft will travel at speeds of up to 750km/h and at heights no lower than 150m above ground level.
DATE: Saturday, 28 September 2019
TIME: The window for aircraft arrival is scheduled between 12:00pm and 5:00pm
LOCATION: RAAF Base Amberley, QLD
Participation in overseas exercise activities provide Air Force personnel with the opportunity to engage in real-time mission scenarios in a training environment; to hone skills and maintain operational proficiency.
All flying is subject to change due to weather and operational requirements.