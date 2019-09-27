ALERT: Super Hornets flyover for operation Thai Boomerang

HIGH HONOURS: To honour psst and present ADF colleagues, a No 1 Squadron F/A-18F Super Hornet will conduct a flyover of part of the Northern Rivers on Anzac Day.

HIGH HONOURS: To honour psst and present ADF colleagues, a No 1 Squadron F/A-18F Super Hornet will conduct a flyover of part of the Northern Rivers on Anzac Day. Supplied CPL Jesse Kane

UP TO four Air Force F/A-18F Super Hornets from Number 1 Squadron, based at RAAF Base Amberley, will conduct a low-level formation flypast over the Base precinct on return from participation in Exercise Thai Boomerang and Exercise Elang AUSINDO.

The aircraft will travel at speeds of up to 750km/h and at heights no lower than 150m above ground level.

DATE: Saturday, 28 September 2019

TIME: The window for aircraft arrival is scheduled between 12:00pm and 5:00pm

LOCATION: RAAF Base Amberley, QLD

Participation in overseas exercise activities provide Air Force personnel with the opportunity to engage in real-time mission scenarios in a training environment; to hone skills and maintain operational proficiency.

All flying is subject to change due to weather and operational requirements.