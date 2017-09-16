28°
ALERT: 12 year-old girl missing since Thursday

Myjanne Jensen
POLICE are seeking public assistance to locate a 12-year-old girl reported missing from Booval.

She was last seen on Thursday at 4pm (September 7) in the vicinity of Yates Street.

Police and family hold concerns for her safety and wellbeing due to her age.

The girl is described as Aboriginal in appearance, 163 centimetres tall with a proportionate build, black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone sees the girl or has information as to her whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

