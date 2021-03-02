Aldi selling expensive gadget for $40

It's a given that any time Aldi sells air fryers as part of its Special Buys sale they'll be in high demand.

But the German supermarket has given shoppers an extra special reason to buy this Wednesday, selling the gadget at a heavily discounted price.

Aldi shoppers will be able to get their hands on an air fryer tomorrow for just $39.99, a steal when you consider most air fryers cost at least double that.

The smaller-sized air fryer has a 2.5-litre capacity making it suitable for preparing single meals or side dishes.

The air fryer costs just $40. Picture: Supplied

It can cook food with a temperature range from 40-200C, meaning shoppers will still be able to make whatever meal their heart desires.

Instagram account @mr_aldi_au said he would be snapping up the bargain appliance when it hit stores this week.

"I haven't bought an Aldi Special Buy in six months but that's about to change this Wednesday," he wrote.

Others also took to Aldi's Facebook page saying they couldn't wait to buy the "bargain" air fryer.

"Cheaper than Kmart's 1.5-litre," one person wrote.

"You can't beat that price," another commented.

But some warned that while it was a good price, the size wouldn't be suitable for big meals.

One person wrote, "2.5 isn't big enough to feed a family," while another said: "Probably why it says cook up a snack and not a family meal then."

There's one catch though, with Aldi advising that some stores may experience delays in receiving the air fryer.

Shoppers should check Aldi's website to see if their local store is impacted.

Aldi’s air fryer is half the price of other air fryers, but it’s smaller. Picture: News Corp/Attila Csaszar

WHAT IS AN AIR FRYER?

Air fryers cook meals by circulating hot air around food, creating a crispy outside similar to deep-fried food.

They're popular for cooking some foods faster than a conventional oven as well as not heating up an entire room - a must when cooking during summer.

According to Healthline, you can use just one teaspoon of oil to make fries in an air fryer that taste almost identical to the much less healthy deep-fried version.

Because of this the cooking gadget has been labelled as a sneaky way to lose weight - however, one dietitian has warned that it won't magically make unhealthy foods suddenly better.

"But if you're using your air fryer to whip up treats all day long, I've got some bad news. You see, a brownie is still a brownie, regardless of how it's cooked," Melissa Meier wrote for Body + Soul.

"My suggestion is to simply exercise a little common sense with your air fryer if good health is on your radar - veg, wholegrains and lean proteins are good-for-you everyday foods that can form the basis of a healthy meal, while chocolate, pastry and butter are not."

Originally published as Aldi selling expensive gadget for $40