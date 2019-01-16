Menu
Aldi, school, auto shops and cafe to open at go-to precinct

Meg Bolton
by
16th Jan 2019 12:13 AM
PLAINLAND Crossing could fast become Lockyer Valley residents' go-to precinct for shopping, education and services.

In the next few years, the hub is expected to contain Aldi, a Catholic school, auto-related businesses and a new restaurant. Development manager Joe Gorman said the development was well positioned to continue its growth this year.

"Positive momentum is apparent on multiple fronts, with exciting things afoot at a town centre level as well as commercial and residential land sales," Mr Gorman said.

"With development applications progressing on the new Catholic College and second phase of Plainland Crossing's residential estate, Plainland's future growth is assured."

The central and southern precincts have been developed, but Mr Gorman said change could happen depending on the needs of potential buyers.

"We expect to see several more businesses committing to Plainland through 2019," Mr Gorman said.

Lockyer Valley Real Estate recently purchased 16 Gehrke Rd and will use the space as an integrated property management and real estate services hub.

Land sites at Burdekin St and Endeavour Way have also been bought by local buyers and development for a range of business uses should start this year.

Mr Gorman said the residential estate continued to progress with titles for the latest stage dubbed The Pinnacle expected by April.

"The Pinnacle consists of 33 large, high-and dry home sites, all fully retained and serviced and within easy walking distance to Plainland Plaza," he said.

"There is nowhere else in the region that offers such great amenities and lifestyle for under $150,000."

Ipswich Queensland Times

