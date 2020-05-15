Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Aldi has recalled a juice product from stores across Australia over fears it could cause serious illness.
Aldi has recalled a juice product from stores across Australia over fears it could cause serious illness.
Breaking

Juice product recalled

by Shireen Khalil
15th May 2020 5:05 PM

Aldi has been forced to recall PICK'D Cloudy Apple Juice 2L from stores across the country over fears it could cause serious illness.

The product, which is sold in West Australia, South Australia, Victoria and the ACT and also

select stores across New South Wales, is contaminated with Mycotoxin - Patulin and may cause illness if consumed.

 

PICK’D Cloudy Apple Juice 2L recalled from Aldi stores. Picture: Food Standards Australia and New Zealand
PICK’D Cloudy Apple Juice 2L recalled from Aldi stores. Picture: Food Standards Australia and New Zealand

 

"Customers should not consume this product and return the recalled product to the place of purchase for a full refund," the Food Standards Australia and New Zealand advised.

Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice.

Originally published as Aldi recalls juice product across stores

aldi editors picks food recall juice

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What drove Ipswich duo to join fight against shark culls

        premium_icon What drove Ipswich duo to join fight against shark culls

        News Ipswich filmmakers reveal why they're so passionate about sharks and how they came to dislike the culling methods used in Queensland and NSW.

        ICC weighs in on rates recovery during pandemic

        premium_icon ICC weighs in on rates recovery during pandemic

        Council News Somerset council puts hold on recovery actions as 'sign of goodwill'

        THIS IS LOVE! Free wedding dresses for 100 lucky brides

        premium_icon THIS IS LOVE! Free wedding dresses for 100 lucky brides

        Fashion & Beauty The first 50 brides will also receive a goodie bag