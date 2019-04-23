Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Aldi plans for store expansion get green light from council

Hayden Johnson
by
23rd Apr 2019 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GERMAN supermarket giant Aldi will expand its footprint in the growing Springfield region after the plans were swiftly given the green light by Ipswich City Council.

An extension will be built to the existing Aldi supermarket at Orion Shopping Centre.

According to plans lodged by centre owner Mirvac and approved by Ipswich City Council, the 272 sqm extension will provide a larger warehouse for the store.

The development will include minor alterations to the Springfield store.

Aldi is located in the carpark of Orion Shopping Centre but no car parking spaces will be affected by the store extension, according to the development application.

"The extension will be 272 sqm in size and will be utilised as storage area for Aldi, which will free up space within the store for stock presentation and racking/shelving," the application notes.

"The changes to the southern elevation of the building include a refurbished shopfront facade to align with the nation-wide aesthetic update, a new trolley bay at the Aldi entrance, extension of the forecourt, relocation of people with a disability parking, and installation of a new bin."

More Stories

Show More
aldi orion shopping centre springfield
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Pauline Hanson denies link between humans and climate change

    Pauline Hanson denies link between humans and climate change

    Politics PAULINE Hanson has used dinosaurs dying out as proof humans haven’t impacted climate change during a bizarre interview.

    • 23rd Apr 2019 1:52 PM
    Water meters crippling chances for new generation of farmers

    premium_icon Water meters crippling chances for new generation of farmers

    Business One farmer believes the issues should have been fixed earlier.

    • 23rd Apr 2019 1:20 PM
    New police commissioner announced

    premium_icon New police commissioner announced

    Breaking State's new police commissioner first woman appointed to role

    • 23rd Apr 2019 1:04 PM
    Descendants of Light Horse riders remember their ancestors

    Descendants of Light Horse riders remember their ancestors

    News Four descendants to ride in Light Horse parade