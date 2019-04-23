Aldi plans for store expansion get green light from council

GERMAN supermarket giant Aldi will expand its footprint in the growing Springfield region after the plans were swiftly given the green light by Ipswich City Council.

An extension will be built to the existing Aldi supermarket at Orion Shopping Centre.

According to plans lodged by centre owner Mirvac and approved by Ipswich City Council, the 272 sqm extension will provide a larger warehouse for the store.

The development will include minor alterations to the Springfield store.

Aldi is located in the carpark of Orion Shopping Centre but no car parking spaces will be affected by the store extension, according to the development application.

"The extension will be 272 sqm in size and will be utilised as storage area for Aldi, which will free up space within the store for stock presentation and racking/shelving," the application notes.

"The changes to the southern elevation of the building include a refurbished shopfront facade to align with the nation-wide aesthetic update, a new trolley bay at the Aldi entrance, extension of the forecourt, relocation of people with a disability parking, and installation of a new bin."