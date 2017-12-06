Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

ALDI meat at the centre of recall over 'bone fragments'

A MEAT product sold in Aldi stores is now the subject of a five-state recall after "bone fragments" were found.

The sealed American Style Skinless Hot Dogs in the 375g packet size are being recalled "due to potential microbial contamination and presence of foreign matter".

Customers are urged to return the products to the store if they feature any Use By Date codes up to and including 28/01/18.

The recall has been issued by the NSW Food Authority, which warns the recall affects stores in NSW, Queensland, ACT, Victoria and Western Australia.

If you are concerned about your health you should seek medical advice.

For more information on this recall, call 1800 709 993

 

Topics:  aldi editors picks meat

News Corp Australia
NO COSTCO FOR YOU: SEQ site won't be home to major retailer

NO COSTCO FOR YOU: SEQ site won't be home to major retailer

IN A major blow for shoppers, US retail discount giant Costco has ruled out opening its doors at a much talked-about southeast Queensland site, after more than 10...

  • News

  • 6th Dec 2017 11:13 AM

Major fast food chain to open fourth store in Springfield

Parents are struggling with diet advice as. Picture: Brendan Radke

How many is too many? Many residents say enough is enough

Ipswich billboard promoting gun sales triggers complaints

Gun World advertisement on the new digital billboard on East Street, Ipswich.

Standards in question over gun shop ad

Where and how to grab a free coffee this weekend

FLYING WEST: Coffee roaster Ben West has a coffee roasting business in Doonan that is about to take off. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

Christmas has come early for coffee lovers in Ipswich

Local Partners