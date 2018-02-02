Where the future of ALDI Australia lies

Aldi Australia customers will get new stores, but no online options.

ALDI Australia's expansion will continue across the nation this year, as it opens new stores in nearly every state.

The German retail giant, which opened its 500th store in Australia in November last year, is set to open a further 32 new stores with seven in NSW. Two of them will be based in Wetherill Park and Warners Bay and will open in the first half of the year.

In Queensland, eight stores are coming early this year with two confirmed for The Gap and Dalby, though there is local speculation that Aldi plans to open stores in North Queensland.

In Victoria will get an extra four stores with one already confirmed for Gladstone Park.

South Australia will get a further four stores with one confirmed for Kilkenny.

Western Australia will also see nine more stores opened, with three in the first half of the year confirmed for Wanneroo, Beeliar and Byford.

But Tasmanians will miss out, with Aldi having no plans to open a store off the mainland yet.

When asked whether any of these new stores would carry liquor, an Aldi Australia spokesman told News Corp Australia they would not confirm which new locations would be selling alcohol.

And it's not just the number of stores that are expanding, the size of them is also growing.

Under Aldi's national refurbishment program, 100 stores will get a complete makeover this year alone.

An Aldi Australia spokesman said that this was necessary to accommodate customer needs for new, growing categories such as health foods, organic produce and meat.

The shopping giant's new store format will be rolled out to all of its existing stores by 2020.

And if you were hoping for some of the other online and self-serving benefits that shoppers see at Woolworths and Coles, think again.

Aldi has no plans to set up an online shopping website, click and collect, After Pay or home delivery service in Australia.

An Aldi spokesman told News Corp Australia that they are focused on delivering the "best possible in-store experience".

"We constantly review our business operations and processes to ensure we continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers," he said.

"This includes eliminating many of the costly extras associated with traditional supermarkets."

While Aldi concentrates on its in-store experience, its staff are also not about to start adopting Coles and Woolworths' practice of helping customers with packing their shopping bags either.

Aldi maintains that this keeps wait times low at the checkout, and it's how the supermarket can also keep its prices low.

"We ask that customers put their purchases back in their trolley or basket once they have been scanned, and then pack at their own pace at the long bench behind the tills," a spokesman said.

For those who prefer to skip queues and use a self-service checkout, Aldi will not be installing these in its newly refurbished stores.

"Feedback has told us that our shopper prefer face-to-face interactions at registers and checkout wait times are an important part of their in-store experience," the spokesman told News Corp.

"As such, our stores do not have self-service checkout and there are currently no plans to implement them."

Aldi's focus on its in-store experience comes as more international shopping chains are continuing to enter Australia.

Australia continues to face a number of potential disrupters including discount German supermarket giant Kaufland, owned by the fourth largest retailer in the world The Schwarz Group. It is considered to be a serious competitor to Aldi and Amazon, which has also lunched locally.

Kaufland is still bringing Lidl to Australia after recent reports emerged of trademarks being secured for groceries, general merchandise, clothing, consumer electronics and housewares.

A former Bunnings site in Dandenong, Melbourne, was also bought for $16.4 million after $25 million was spent on their first Australian site in Adelaide.

According to the latest the Deloitte Global Powers of Retailing report, there are now 38 Top 250 global retailers operating in Australia.

In the retail space, UK sports-fashion retailer JD Sports now has five stores locally, and French-owned retailer Décathlon also opened its first store in Australia last year.