Heartbroken mum’s warning at funeral

THE tragedy of the 15-year-old Sydney girl who died after drinking a fatal cocktail of alcohol and energy drinks should serve as a warning to other young people, her mother said at her funeral today.

In a heartfelt eulogy in front of more than 400 mourners at the service in northwest Sydney today, Sandy Kamper said she hoped her daughter's death will save other lives.

Paris Kamper - described as a "bright, talented light taken too soon" by her friends - was found unconscious at a home at Kenthurst, in Sydney's northwest on Friday, June 8.

"I ask today that this not remain a sad story. I pray that her mess turns into your message," Ms Kamper said at the Hillsong Chapel at Baulkham Hills today.

"That every person listening to me right now find the strength, courage, resilience, truth and conviction to speak her story.

"For each of us to think deeply about what example are we displaying to our children and every young person that follows in our footsteps."

Paris Kamper. Picture: Facebook

The much-loved teenager had reportedly been drinking alone and returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.4, which is eight times over the adult legal driving limit.

Energy drinks and sugary lollies were found near her on the property, while it's believed she had looked up an online recipe for making caffeine-laced alcoholic cocktails, NSW Police say.

She was rushed The Children's Hospital at Westmead but died there two days later.

Her father also spoke at the service today, saying losing his daughter was one of the "hardest things in the world".

The service took place at Hillsong Chapel in Baulkham Hills today.

"I know God took her at our place but she stayed on so we could let her go at the hospital," Mr Kamper told the funeral, according to the Daily Telegraph. "She was a scallywag - she was a really, really funny kid. Losing your daughter is one of the hardest things in the world."

According to The Australian, 15-year-old student's older sister, Olivia, gave the formal eulogy, remembering her sister fondly as someone who could "get away with anything".

"She was my sister, best friend, partner in crime and now she is my guardian angel," Olivia said. "Everyone thought she looked up to me but in reality I looked up to her."

The Hills police area commander, Superintendent Rob Critchlow says he did not realise how popular recipes for alcoholic cocktails were until he did his own online search.

"Five seconds on Google tells you it's a big problem," Supt Critchlow told Network Seven last week.

He warned about the risks of underage drinking, and sourcing information online relating to alcohol consumption.

Family and friends heard eulogies from Paris’ close family members.

"This investigation is in its infancy but early inquiries indicate this girl sourced an alcoholic drink recipe from an online site, then put that information to the test," Supt Critchlow said.

"Early indications are that she was on her own.

"I cannot state how pointless and tragic and sad and avoidable the death of a 15-year-old child, drinking alcohol on their own, is in a place that should be a place of safety.

"For this to happen in an unexpected and tragic and catastrophic manner is really damaging for all of us.

"Enough is enough. Dangerous alcohol has to stop."

PARIS KAMPER'S MOTHER'S EULOGY IN FULL

"Lord, I ask today that this not remain a sad story. I pray that her mess turns into your message.

"Lord that every person listening to me right now find the strength, courage, resiliency, truth and conviction to speak her story.

"For each of us to think deeply about what example are we displaying to our children and every young person that follows in our footsteps.

"That we blaze a trail going forward for where anyone that follows us will be safe.

"Help us to be brave in the classroom, in the workplace, in our social circles and in our homes.

"Let Paris' life be your story. Let her be their story. I love you Jesus and I know she rests in your arms and in your joyful abundant love.

"Thank you for what you will do in all our live and for every miracle to come and every life that will be saved as a result of Paris' life.

"She is your girl Lord long before you gave her to us. I thank you with all that is in me for allowing me to be her mum everyday."

(As prepared before delivery. Source: Hillsong)