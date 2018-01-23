Alcohol, medication mix led driver down garden path

WITNESSES first thought it was a runaway vehicle with no driver on-board when a car rolled down a Bellbird Park street then crashed into an Energex power box and a street sign.

The crash, at 8.30pm on a Tuesday night, also took out a letter box.

But to the astonishment of nearby residents, the vehicle's owner Paul Penhall was inside.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Penhall was breath tested with an alcohol reading of .128.

Paul Robert Penhall, 31, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on November 21, 2017; and drink driving in Columbia Drive.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Jo Colston said the crash was also near a children's playground.

"He told police he'd been drinking and says he mixed medication with alcohol," she said.

"He says the vehicle rolled down the road for 100m.

"It was out of control. Witnesses thought it was a runaway vehicle and were surprised to see the driver get out."

Penhall told the court he had a breakdown that day and is seeking health advice.

Magistrate David Shepherd said combining medication and alcohol would likely have a significant impact.

And while he sympathised with people with genuine medical issues, Mr Shepherd said it was no excuse to drink then get behind the wheel of a car. He also said it was fortunate Penhall had not injured himself or someone else. He noted that Penhall was convicted of a similar driving offence in 2014.

Penhall was convicted and fined $1500 - sent to SPER - and disqualified for eight months.