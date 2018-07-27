Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Smarter Shopping

Alcatel launches $89 phone for Australian market

27th Jul 2018 1:33 PM

IF you have a teenager whinging they want their own phone - but don't want to fork out hundreds, this could be the answer.

The new Alcatel 1C is available now through Telstra for $89. 

Features include an 18:9 screen and fingerprint scanner.

Available in both black and gold options, the 1C is the first in a much bigger and broader Alcatel range soon to hit Australian shelves.

The phones feature a quad core processor and a range of fun camera features for social media.

Alcatel has launched a sub $100 phone for the Australian market.
Alcatel has launched a sub $100 phone for the Australian market.

Alcatel remains the number 3 smartphone company in Australia (by volume) and is the first company to deliver 18:9 screens across its entire range and pricepoints.

A 4G version will also be launching shortly at $99.

Key Specs:

• Immersive 5.34" 18:9 FWVGA+ (960 x 480) 16M Colour screen
• Social-ready Camera features
• 8MP Rear camera with flash
• 5MP Front facing camera with flash
• Secure Fingerprint Scanner
• Quad-core processor
• 2460mAh battery (up to 8hrs talk time, up to 240 hours standby time)
• Runs on the 3G network
• OS Android Nougat
• Locked to the Telstra network

Related Items

Show More
alcatel editors picks gadgets games and gadgets phones
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Council staff told to breach policy, abused: CCC chair

    premium_icon Council staff told to breach policy, abused: CCC chair

    Council News In another damning assessment of the culture within the council, details of the CCC's investigation were made public.

    • 27th Jul 2018 1:16 PM
    9 things to do in Ipswich this weekend

    9 things to do in Ipswich this weekend

    Entertainment What's on in and around the region

    • 27th Jul 2018 2:20 PM
    Road trippin' family of six embarks on epic adventure

    premium_icon Road trippin' family of six embarks on epic adventure

    Travel One way to get out of a rut

    • 27th Jul 2018 2:00 PM
    Rail fail cost us $40,000 a day

    premium_icon Rail fail cost us $40,000 a day

    Politics QR spent more than $40,000 a day on consultants

    • 27th Jul 2018 1:19 PM

    Local Partners