Albo's Qld tour: "I will come to Ipswich"

New Leader of the Opposition Anthony Albanese is heading to Ipswich - but when is uncertain. Warren Lynam

NEW Leader of the Opposition Anthony Albanese will be coming to Ipswich on his listening tour - but not yet.

Rumours circulated earlier this week the recently crowned ALP leader would not come to Ipswich, in spite of close election margins in what has been a safe Labor seat for the past 12 years.

Labor's reign in the greater Ipswich electorate looked like it could have been over at last month's Federal Election, with LNP 'blow-in' candidate Robert Shearman looking like he would oust ALP MP Shayne Neumann in the early stages.

Labor won the seat, but in a two-party preferred system the margin was only 1.21 per cent and 2.23 per cent in the overall vote, with Mr Neumann refusing to call the win for a week after the election.

"We have consciously as well gone to places first that didn't support us because it's important to hear from them as well as from people who did support us," Mr Albanese said, who flew out from Mackay earlier this week and spent time in Brisbane for the State of Origin.

"I will come to Ipswich, I can't come to every destination in this vast country in one day. I've been Leader of the Labor party for less than a week."

Ipswich was largely forgotten in the build up to the May 18 election, with Blair MP Shayne Neumann campaigning as per usual, but with no attention from either major party's brass.

Former ALP leader Bill Shorten was been no stranger to Ipswich with several visits as Leader of the Opposition, while Prime Minister Scott Morrison hasn't stepped foot in the Blair electorate.

The closest Mr Morrison came was a jaunt to Oxley and the neighbouring Wright electorate to announce funding in February this year.

"It's just a practical reality that this is a vast country and (we) can't be everywhere in a week," Mr Albanese said.

"But I certainly will be coming to Ipswich as I have consistently."

Ipswich has a history of being missed by Federal Government bigwigs. The last Prime Minister to set foot on Blair electorate soil was Julia Gillard in 2012.

Ms Gillard spent considerable time in Ipswich during the 2011 floods, and again in 2012 to announce funding.

Malcom Turnbull dropped in to the Amberley RAAF base in January 2018, however he did not stop to shake hands and kiss babies.