Albo unveils new-look shadow cabinet

Anthony Albanese is unlike most of his predecessors. Picture: AAP/David Clark

LABOR will have a Home Affairs spokesman for the first time to line up against Peter Dutton as the opposition tries to toughen its national security message.

With parliament due to resume in a month, new Labor leader Anthony Albanese will today unveil his new-look cabinet before embarking on a listening tour of Australia to boost his profile after Labor's shock election loss.

The Sunday Telegraph can reveal Mr Albanese will appoint a Home Affairs spokesman to challenge Mr Dutton with new deputy Labor leader Richard Marles tipped to take on the high-profile role.

Mr Albanese will unveil his new look cabinet before embarking on a listening tour of Australia to boost his profile. Picture: Kym Smith

Labor sources were speculating yesterday that former leader Bill Shorten would re-enter the shadow Cabinet as spokesman for either Defence or Trade.

"He needs the status but not a frontline role," one Labor minister said.

Queenslander and leadership contender Jim Chalmers is expected to become Labor's new shadow Treasurer while Katy Gallagher and Mark Butler were in the mix for the Finance portfolio. NSW MP Chris Bowen is expected to take infrastructure.

Labor sources said NSW Senator Kristina Keneally was being considered for the role of Environment spokeswoman with one frontbencher suggesting she needed a portfolio "with a bit of retail".

Mark Butler is in the mix for the Finance portfolio. Picture: Sarah Reed

Long-serving Labor MP Shayne Neumann is expected to be dumped from shadow Cabinet to make way for Ms Keneally, but will remain on the frontbench.

The new shadow cabinet will meet for the first time in Brisbane on Tuesday led by Mr Albanese who will visit the swing states party of his blitz of Australia to thank voters and try and boost his profile before parliament returns next month.

Called the "telling it straight tour" - the title of his book - Mr Albanese will fly to Launceston today and spend time in northern Tasmania where Labor lost the seats of Bass of Braddon.

He will then travel to Brisbane and northern Queensland where Labor suffered heavy swings in the election.

Mr Albanese told The Sunday Telegraph the Australian tour would give him a chance to re-engage with voters and listen to their concerns.

"I want to show support for those who did support us," he said.

"But it will also be about listening, we need to do better."

Later in the week Mr Albanese to fly to Western Australia before heading to Adelaide early next week.