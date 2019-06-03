Albo dishes out new shadow ministry

LIKE a chessmaster subtly moving pieces into position, the new ALP leader Anthony Albanese has issued his shadow cabinet reshuffle ahead of a meeting today in Brisbane.

Blair MP Shayne Neumann has been handed the Veterns' Affairs and Defence Personnel portfolio this time around.

This is Mr Neumann's third shadow ministry position, initially starting out as Shadow Minister for Indigenous Affairs and Ageing, followed by his Shadow Minister for Immigration and Border Protection.

"Albo has moved me into Veterans' Affairs and Defence Personnel which is a good fit for the electorate, I'm very happy to take that portfolio on, it's an honour and a privilege,” Mr Neumann said.

"I was at the Bomber Command Memorial Service at the RAAF Base at Amberley, I was just leaving here as Albo was announcing the appointment.”

Mr Neumann said it will be business as usual, he will begin meeting with stakeholders in the coming weeks.

"There will be lots of meetings with lots of different organisations, from RSL to Legacy and other organisations that provide assistance for veterans,” he said.

"We can't live in Ipswich and not deal with the military ... as Federal Member for Blair for the past 12 years I've been dealing with issues at the RAAF base at Amberley and veterans and personnel.”

Mr Albanese said his frontbench as the "talent and experience” to hold the Morrison Government to account and develop a policy platform worthy of the support of Australians at the next election.

"My Shadow Ministry includes members from all parts of the nation. It reflects society, with half men and half women including the Shadow Cabinet Secretary,” he said.

"As I made clear in the days after the May 18 election, I made no deals with colleagues to secure the unanimous support of the Labor Party to become Leader.”

The Shadow Ministry will meet for the first time today before going abroad.

"In the days and weeks that follow that meeting, Shadow Ministers will disperse into communities across the nation to listen to Australians about why only one in three voters gave Labor their first preference at the election on May 18,” Mr Albanese said.

"Labor's May 18 election result was a wake-up call. The first step to success next time is honest discussion with the Australian people.”