Labor leader Anthony Albanese has called on the government to say what it knows about the raid on journalist Annika Smethurst's home Trish Bowman
Albanese urges government to 'fess up' on Smethurst raid

by Melanie Whiting
5th Jun 2019 1:13 PM
LABOR leader Anthony Albanese has implored the Federal Government to 'come clean' on what it knows about the raid on journalist Annika Smethurst's home.

Speaking in Mackay this morning, Mr Albanese said the government had "questions to answer" about what it knew about yesterday's raid.

Australian Federal Police officers spent several hours searching Ms Smethurst's home, alleging a story she wrote in April 2018 had been an unauthorised leak of "national security information" and included information classified as a national secret.

"It is quite frankly outrageous that seven officers spent seven and a half hours in her home going through everything throughout her home, in the kitchen, in all of the rooms," Mr Albanese said.

"I would find it extraordinary if no one in the government knew anything about this.

"The government just needs to fess' up about this - but I regard freedom of the press as being an essential component of our democracy."

