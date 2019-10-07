Menu
Liberal MP Tim Wilson says he's inspired by the movement in Hong Kong, with protests against Beijing nearing the five-month mark.
Politics

Albanese blasts Liberal MP in Hong Kong protest

by Rebecca Gredley
7th Oct 2019 11:41 AM

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has blasted a federal government backbencher who has marched alongside pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

Liberal MP Tim Wilson says he's inspired by the movement in the territory, with protests against Beijing nearing the five-month mark.

Mr Albanese says the coalition backbencher is always focused on himself.

"I don't give him a lot of thought, frankly, and nor do his colleagues," the Labor leader told reporters in Brisbane on Monday.

"I think that Tim Wilson's opinion of himself differs from that of his colleagues, and certainly of me."

The Victorian MP - who is in Hong Kong during federal parliament's break - says the protesters understand their future is at stake.

"They're on the front line of a contest between competing world views and have picked liberal democracy -- and as a liberal democrat, it's hard not to be inspired by that," he tweeted.

But Mr Wilson, Australia's former human rights commissioner, has been accused of hypocrisy after a 2011 tweet resurfaced where he suggested Occupy Melbourne protesters should be water-cannoned.

"If Tim Wilson could get a run standing in front of the water canons, he would," Mr Albanese said.

