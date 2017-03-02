Ipswich teen already studying at uni

HARD AT WORK: Alasta Firkins works on a science project at WestMAC.

FOR most Year 12 students, just keeping up with their schoolwork is a challenge.

So spare a thought for Alasta Firkins, studying Year 12 at West Moreton Anglican College.

While he works to maintain his school grades, Alasta is also completing first year science subjects at Griffith University.

"I am enrolled in a program at Griffith University called 'Science on the Go', where I am guaranteed entry if I pass the course," Alasta said.

"I will also get a credit on my first year Chemistry and Physics subjects."

Science teacher Warren Butler advised Alasta of the program in 2016, and encouraged him to get involved.

"It is all in addition to my Year 12 workload, I started at the end of Year 11, there was an exam for each subject, then I got an acceptance for Year 12."

With his university commitments running for the whole academic year, Alasta said WestMAC was generous with school deadlines.

"I have been told I can have a little extra time for my school work, to help me juggle both."

With Alasta completing a 'maths-science' subject load at school, he said the university work is similar, but goes into more detail than Year 12.

"It is a lot more detail, but it gives me good practice for school."

Already, Alasta is making his mark in his university studies, getting 100% for his physics test, and then 85% for chemistry.

"I don't know about other students' scores, but I am pretty happy."

With a guaranteed entry into a Bachelor of Science, Alasta said he would like to major in maths and physics, before doing an Honours year, to prepare him for entry into a medical degree.

"Medicine is my long term goal, maths and science is a good step, I enjoy them."

While the pressure is off for getting into university, Alasta said he is feeling the pressure now.

"It is all done in my own time, so the pressure is on now, I have less time to focus on my school work," he said.

"I get the course work from university, plus there are end-of-year exams."