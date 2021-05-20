Alarming number of local blood donors not showing up

An alarming rate of Ipswich residents are cancelling their appointments to donate much-needed blood, with some simply not turning up on the day.

Last-minute cancellations saw 44,000 donor couches left empty across Australia in April with the demand for blood at its highest level in more than a decade.

Australian Red Cross Lifeblood spokeswoman Cath Stone said during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic there was a strong response to appeals for blood donors but that had since waned.

She said currently only half of all appointments are being kept and a third of them are being cancelled or rescheduled on the day itself.

In Ipswich, 42 per cent of donors cancelled their appointments in April, with another 10 per cent not turning up on the day.

The Ipswich Donor Centre needs to collect 155 blood donations and 220 plasma donations every week to meet patient needs.

Over the next month the centre needs to fill 670 vacant blood and plasma donation appointments.

“Annual demand for blood is at its highest level in over a decade, with hospitals now using four per cent more blood than they did compared to the last two years,” Ms Stone said.

“Australians are enjoying holidays, catching up with friends and family, and getting back to every day outings, but the need for blood never stops.

“We understand that plans change so if you do need to cancel or reschedule, please contact Lifeblood as early as possible so we can find someone to take your place.

“There is no substitute for blood and we need every type, every day, to meet the needs of Australian patients who depend on it.

“There are always people in hospital needing blood for cancer treatment, surgery, blood disorders and obstetrics.”



Blood donations take about an hour and plasma donations take about an hour-and-a-half.

Every blood donation has the potential to save three lives and plasma is used to create 18 life-giving medicines.

The Ipswich Donor Centre also runs a mobile facility but it is best to check the website for location and dates as they change frequently.

Eligible residents are encouraged to book their appointments during ‘quiet times’ on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday between 1-4pm.

To book a donation call 13 14 95.



