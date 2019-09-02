Alarming new statistics reveal rise in drug overdose deaths

ALARMING new statistics revealed the number of people in Ipswich dying from unintentional drug overdoses.

The Penington Institute's annual overdose report for 2019 painted a bleak picture for Queensland, which recorded the worst rates in the country.

There were 1,612 unintentional drug-induced deaths in Australia in 2017.

In that same year, 130 regional Queenslanders and 130 residents of greater Brisbane died of an unintentional overdose in 2017.

Between 2003-2007, 22 people in Ipswich accidentally killed themselves on drugs and that figure rose to 49 between 2013-2017 - an increase of 123 per cent.

The rise in overdose deaths is a linked to a range of highly potent drugs including strong pharmaceutical painkillers and very pure crystal methamphetamine.

The report found opioids, including both pharmaceutical drugs and heroin, was the primary group associated with unintentional drug-induced deaths.

The use of multiple drugs at once, which often included mixing alcohol with pharmaceutical sedatives like benzodiazepines, was also a big contributor.

Unintentional drug-induced deaths overall are more prevalent among men and the highest growth was occurring in regional settings which posed significant challenges for areas that have less access to drug treatment and support services and emergency response times lagged behind capital cities.

Middle aged people, aged between 30-59, have the highest incidence of unintentional drug-induced morality.

The rate of unintentional drug-induced death remains higher for Aboriginal Australians than for non-Aboriginal Australians and this gap is widening.

The report revealed unintentional drug-induced deaths occur across all socio-economic areas, with small differences observed between the most advantaged neighbourhoods and the most disadvantaged neighbourhoods.

Penington Institute CEO John Ryan said every death was a preventable tragedy which caused ripples of pain throughout a community.

"In only 10 years, unintentional overdose deaths in the Ipswich region have almost doubled," he said.

"This points to a massive failure to provide the kind of services and interventions that we know save lives.

"Despite the rate of unintentional overdose deaths going down in recent years, the long-term trend is still upward and it's important to recognise that in every single region of Queensland we're looking at here, the actual number of deaths has increased in the five years from 2013-2017 as compared to 2003-2007.

"We must treat overdose deaths as preventable. We know what works in saving lives and reducing the harms from overdose deaths. We're just not doing enough of it."

Drug ARM clinical and service development manager Richard Norman said the figures did not come as a shock.

The organisation has an office based in Ipswich and it offers a wide range of alcohol and drug programs to the community.

"Over that five year period (2013-2017) I think we certainly saw some spikes around about 2016 and that certainly didn't surprise, because of what we were seeing with our client group at that stage," Mr Norman said.

"But more recently we've also seen it's trending down, so it will be interesting to see where it goes from here.

"There's probably a number of different reasons (for the increase), whether there's inadequate services at that time, whether there's not as many clients seeking services as well, there's probably a combination.

"We know that a lot of services were cut, particularly in the area of prevention, so maybe that could be associated with that as well."

Mr Norman said there were a lot of more services now available in the region to address drug and alcohol issues brought in over the past couple of years but he stressed the importance of keeping them in place and ensuring they are properly funded.

"It would be great to see more funding put towards prevention, I think we haven't seen a great emphasis on prevention of late," he said.

He said people who died of a drug overdose were usually inexperienced with drug use.

"The report certainly confirms most of the deaths are associated with poly drug use. So it's when people take another drug and don't fully understaqnd when they combine it with another drug... the effect can be really quite disastrous," he said.

"If I take a benzodiazepine and I put another sedative substance like alcohol, one plus one doesn't equal two it could equal 10. It's that combination of drugs that can be very lethal at times/

"We often think of ice as being the problem but we can clearly see there is quite a range of issues with these so called licit drugs as well."

Free support available for drug, alcohol problems

IN 2017-18, West Moreton Health's Alcohol and Other Drug Services provided support and treatment to 1450 people with drug or alcohol related issues.

A decade earlier in 2007-08, that figure sat at 800.

West Moreton Health Community and Acute Mental Health Services director of operations Michelle Giles said Ipswich's 33 per cent population growth between 2007 and 2017 and a "significant increase" in referrals from other agencies such as law enforcement resulted in an resulted in an increase in the number of cases of drug and alcohol dependency.

"The reasons for alcohol and drug dependency are typically varied and complex," she said.

"At West Moreton Health, we provide a range of services that aim to reduce the risk of harm associated with alcohol and other drug use.

"West Moreton Health's AODS provides a free, professional and confidential service for anyone experiencing problems with alcohol, tobacco or drugs, including people who are affected by the drug use of others, such as family, friends and children.

"We also provide specialist advice and support for health and community workers who are caring for clients using alcohol or drugs."

The services are available across West Moreton Health's campuses in Ipswich, the Lockyer Valley and the Scenic Rim.

The alcohol and drug information service can be contacted 24 hours a day on 1800 177 833.