Alarming images of ‘packed’ NRL crowd

The NRL are reportedly investigating the crowd at Sunday's match between the Melbourne Storm and Newcastle Knights at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

On the same day it was announced Melbourne would enter a strict Stage 4 lockdown, the Storm toppled the Knights 26-16 in front of thousands of fans on the Sunshine Coast.

But following the round 12 contest, Channel 9 reporter Danny Weidler revealed the NRL were investigating a lack of social distancing from the spectators.

"NRL are investigating the possible lack of social distancing at the Storm-Knights game in a 'packed' crowd," Weidler tweeted on Sunday.

"They have requested a report from the stadium and the Storm. The images on social media have caught their attention."

Very much looking forward to going back into lockdown in Queensland in two weeks when this “social distancing” comes back to bite us all. What’s doing there? #nrlstormknights #SocialDistancing 🤔 pic.twitter.com/IGMvU4blBj — Ed Jackson (@edjacko) August 2, 2020

According to AAP reporter Scott Bailey, the Melbourne Storm have asked Sunshine Coast Stadium to review their crowd management. However, officials are reportedly adamant the stadium and hill were under 50 per cent capacity.

Bailey also suggested social distancing was also a concern during Sunday afternoon's match between the Canterbury Bulldogs and Parramatta Eels at ANZ Stadium in Sydney Olympic Park.

"Been told social distancing was a dog's breakfast outside ANZ Stadium today too with everyone trying to pay for parking," Bailey tweeted.

"Why everyone isn't told to pay as you exit using card at the boom gate in this situation is absolutely beyond me."

Queensland's coronavirus restrictions are not as strict as other states, but the NRL reportedly took notice of images posted to social media.

Crowds during the round 12 NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the Newcastle Knights.

The Storm climbed to second spot on the NRL ladder after recording their tenth win of the season.

Meanwhile, the Knights are in danger of slipping out of the top eight next weekend after suffering their second consecutive loss.

Next weekend, Melbourne will face the Canterbury Bulldogs at Sunshine Coast Stadium, while Newcastle will host the Wests Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

