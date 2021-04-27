Alarm catches bumbling car thieves off guard

Two thieves were accosted by the owner of a car they were trying to steal after the alarm went off.

CAR thieves were caught in the act when the owner heard his car alarm screeching at 2am and went to investigate.

The victim’s Holden Commodore had rolled down a driveway and struck a parked car, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

The two offenders, a defacto couple, fled the scene but crashed and were arrested.

Michael James Rooney, 39, appeared from jail via video-link and pleaded guilty to unlawful entry of a motor vehicle at night in Redbank Plains on September 19 2020; going armed to cause fear; unlawful entry; trespass; wilful damage to a glass panel; and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

He also pleaded guilty to failing to stop for police; and driving an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle.

Rebecca Kaylene Cross, 34, a mother of four and Rooney’s former partner, appeared in court and pleaded guilty to unlawful entry of a motor vehicle on September 19; going armed to cause fear; wilful damage; and trespass.

Director of Public Prosecutions legal officer Chantel Phillips said Rooney was on parole at the time for previous offences for which he received an eight-year jail term.

Ms Phillips said the offenders did not know the owner of the vehicle, who was woken by the sound of the alarm and saw his Holden Commodore rolling backwards down the driveway with its hazard lights flashing.

It struck a parked car and stopped.

The owner saw a back window had been smashed.

The court heard he punched Rooney, who told him he was taking his car because he owed him money.

This confused the owner as he did not know Rooney.

Cross then confronted the man wielding a knife, saying: “I’ll have you c**t”.

This caused the car owner to back away and run inside his garage.



Cross ran after him with the knife but he was able to close the garage door.

Rooney then grabbed a car jack to try and hold the garage door up but the man was able to close it.

Rooney struck a window with the jack yelling out “we’ll be back”.

The victim’s wife had already called police and as they arrived the officers saw a red Holden Commodore pull away at high speed.

It crossed onto the wrong side of the road, mounted a kerb and crashed into a pole.

Rooney told police the victim had cut him off earlier when driving so he followed him home.

He denied being armed.

Defence lawyer Sam Jackson said the trigger for Rooney’s offending was his lifelong addiction to amphetamines.

He said Rooney had to identify his teenage brother’s body after a truck driven by their father crashed.

“It was a step too far for him and he turned to amphetamine use to address trauma,” Mr Jackson said.

He sought for the court to take into account the seven months Rooney had since spent in jail.

Defence lawyer Kara Murphy said Cross had struggled since a teenager with amphetamine use and instructed that she has since stopped.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum imposed a three-year jail order on Rooney with parole eligibility from April 22, 2022. He was disqualified from driving for three years.

Cross received a 12-month jail order with immediate parole, and a two-year supervised probation order.