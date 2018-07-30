'Alarm bells' signal start of battle to save ABC in Ipswich

Member for Oxley Milton Dick said there was a growing concern in his electorate from people worried about the future of the ABC.

Member for Oxley Milton Dick said there was a growing concern in his electorate from people worried about the future of the ABC. Rob Williams

A CAMPAIGN to reverse funding cuts to the national broadcaster has been started at Springfield.

In this year's federal budget $83 million was stripped from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and months later the Liberal Party moved a motion at its national conference to sell the broadcaster.

Member for Oxley Milton Dick said there was a growing concern in his electorate from people worried about the future of the ABC.

"I've launched a campaign locally after being contacted by residents across the electorate concerned about the ongoing funding cuts to the national broadcaster," he said.

Mr Dick, a rising member of the Labor opposition, said the Coalition's cuts had angered some residents.

"There's quite a lot of concern the independence of the broadcaster has come under fire," he said.

"The Liberal Party conference motion to sell the ABC has sounded alarm bells."

Mr Dick said residents were responding positively to his ABC protection battle.

"We've launched an electorate-wide petition now and I'll be taking to the parliament when it resumes," he said.

Across the nation, dozens of Save the ABC rallies have been held, with thousands of people attending.

High-profile Australians including children's author Mem Fox and former Deputy Prime Minister in the Howard Government Tim Fischer have pledged their support to the ABC.

In May ABC News director Gaven Morris said $254 million cuts had hit the organisation since 2014, but the additional $83 million loss would "cut into the muscle".

The Federal Government said it was a "prudent steward" of taxpayer resources.

Mr Dick said migrant communities in the electorate were also concerned about SBS cuts.

"People are worried if this trend continues local content will be questioned," he said.

Mr Dick said a Labor Government would restore the funding and ensure the ABC's "charter and independence is enhanced".

"I'll be rolling out other meetings and inviting residents to come forward with their views," he said.

"I'm yet to find someone in the Oxley electorate who thinks it's a good idea to cut the ABC."