Kate and Tick Everett with Buddy Bears. Picture: David Caird
News

Dolly’s pain leaves a legacy of kindness

by Genevieve Alison
3rd Oct 2018 4:24 AM

TICK and Kate Everett know first-hand the devastating effect bullying can have on a child.

When Amy "Dolly" Everett, 14, ended her life in January after relentless bullying online and in the schoolyard, news of the tragedy hit home for families across the country.

So many families identify with our story, Ms Everett said.

"We're not different from any other family out there … we could've been anyone; Dolly could've been anyone," she said.

The Northern Territory cattle farmers vowed to honour Dolly's memory by spreading a simple message: kindness matters.

Ten months on, the Dolly's Dream foundation has been inundated with support.

Amy ‘Dolly’ Everett, 14, ended her life in January after being tormented by bullies.
Dolly’s parents Kate and Tick Everett with Buddy Bears. Picture: David Caird
Mr Everett said the positive impact of the foundation kept him going.

"There's plenty of days where you don't want to get out of bed … and don't want to think about it," he said.

"But it's the positive feedback and support from people that makes it worth it".

The Herald Sun can reveal the foundation, backed by children's charity The Alannah & Madeline Foundation, has surpassed $1 million in donations to help keep children safe from bullying and violence.

It comes as the Alannah & Madeline Foundation launched the inaugural Buddy Run, Australia's first anti-bullying fun run.

To be held during National Children's Week (on October 21), the 1km run will promote inclusion and respect.

Visit buddyrun.org.au

